Boryeong Mud Festival 2025 Asia's Premier Summer Festival Comes Back Bigger And Better

The Boryeong Mud Festival-recognized as one of Asia's top three festivals-returns to Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Korea, from July 25 to August 10, 2025.

Daecheon Beach, Boryeong's signature summer destination, is famous for its expansive white sand and warm, gentle waters, making it a favorite among families and summer travelers. The beach is especially renowned for its mineral-rich mud, which is the centerpiece of the festival's unique experiences.

This year's festival is organized around the“Mud Experience Zone,” which includes areas for general visitors, families(Kids), and a water park. By day, festival-goers can dive into giant mud pools, take on the Mud Mob Scene, Mud on the Beach, and Mud Beauty Care, as well as enjoy a variety of other hands-on activities. The beach transforms with concerts, drone light shows, and special events, offering a vibrant summer party atmosphere.

The special stage will host a variety of performances, including the World DJ Festival (WDF), K-POP shows, and other acts spanning diverse genres. On August 7, M COUNTDOWN-Korea's leading K-POP chart show broadcast live by Mnet-will be held at the Mud Expo Square, bringing together top K-POP artists for a spectacular summer night. On August 9, the K-POP Super Live (KBS2) will take place as a special broadcast event, featuring the latest hit songs, artist collaborations, and unique performances.







For visitors from Seoul, the special“Seoul–Boryeong Mud Train” will run on July 26, August 1, and August 8, with 400 seats available per trip (1,200 seats in total). This exclusive train departs from Seoul Station and includes stops at Gaehwa Art Park, the historic Boryeong Traditional Market (with over 90 years of history), and the festival itself-all in a single day.

Travel packages include round-trip train tickets between Seoul and Daecheon, local shuttle service, admission to Gaehwa Art Park and the Boryeong Mud Festival, and a 10,000 KRW (about $7.50) Onnuri gift certificate distributed to passengers on the day of travel.

For more details and reservations, visit the official Korail Tourism Development website: or the Naver Smart Store .

With its rich program, deep cultural roots, and growing international popularity, the Boryeong Mud Festival has become a must-visit event on Korea's summer calendar. Here, visitors are invited to dive in, get messy, and celebrate together in one of the world's most unique and joyful festivals.





