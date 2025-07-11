Govbrew Appoints Chris Riddick As Director Of Partnerships

MENAFN - GetNews)



Seasoned GovCon Strategist Tapped to Lead Partnership and Revenue Growth.

Washington, D.C., USA - July 11, 2025 - GovBrew, the fast-growing digital media platform serving the government contracting (GovCon) industry, proudly announces the appointment of Chris Riddick as its new Director of Partnerships.

With more than a decade of experience in government contracting, strategic marketing, and business development, Chris Riddick is widely known for his ability to build high-impact connections and deliver measurable growth across the federal market. His expertise spans GovCon demand generation, partner marketing, account-based strategies, and event-driven engagement.

Chris is no stranger to GovBrew. While at Unanet, he played a pivotal role in forming a successful partnership with GovBrew and quickly became one of its most dedicated supporters. His passion for compelling, actionable content perfectly aligns with GovBrew's mission to provide valuable, entertaining insights to the government contracting community.







Chris Riddick

“Chris doesn't just understand the industry-he knows how to connect people, build trust, and deliver real results,” said Chad Prosser, Co-Founder of GovBrew.“We're thrilled to welcome him as we continue scaling our impact and growing our partner ecosystem.”

As Director of Partnerships, Chris will lead efforts to engage partners and drive revenue growth by helping organizations reach targeted GovCon audiences through innovative content campaigns, digital activations, thought leadership initiatives, and in-person events.

“I've been a longtime fan of GovBrew's voice and value,” said Chris Riddick.“I'm excited to help our partners grow in a way that's fun, creative, and results-driven.”

About GovBrew

GovBrew is a leading media platform dedicated to the government contracting industry. Through its popular newsletter, sponsored content, polls, exclusive reports, webinars, and custom media campaigns, GovBrew delivers relevant and digestible insights that help GovCon professionals win more, stress less, and stay ahead.

Subscribe to the #1 newsletter in GovCon at

LinkedIn:

Contact: ...