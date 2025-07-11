Video Surveillance Storage Market Demand, Latest Trends, Future Outlook, Size, Share, Applications, Advance Technology And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global video surveillance storage market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from USD 9.5 billion in 2024 to USD 12.6 billion by 2029. Because it affects the installed system's dependability and effectiveness, video surveillance storage is a crucial part of every system. Much video data from cameras on various public, private, or commercial properties is archived by it. High-definition video, which is frequently shot for hours, requires consistency and ease of expansion.

The companies are more concerned with the environmental impact of video surveillance storage. Current players in the market, such as Seagate and Western Digital, have been developing methods of putting energy-efficient technologies in the products, reducing power consumption while boosting capacity. Some players, such as Cisco, are creating cloud-based solutions that lessen the reliance on physical storage, hence lessening carbon imprints. Additionally, using recycled materials in production and designing storage devices with longer valuable lives are now being integrated into organizations' operations, including using recycled materials in production and designing storage devices with longer functional life.

The software segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period by offering a segment.

The offering segment of the video surveillance storage market is hardware, software, and services. The software segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Video software is essential in the video surveillance storage market because it allows video footage to be stored, retrieved, and analyzed. Surveillance software is made to work with storage systems where video recording and playback and more complex analysis are offered. It assists in categorizing and storing the video data, allowing easy footage storage when required. For instance, Milestone Systems has developed an XProtect video management software that provides users with an efficient management tool for the storage software and other storage platforms. XProtect has intelligence features for storing large volumes of data, real-time monitoring, and advanced search capability, which then can facilitate the use of large amounts of surveillance data. This solution improves storage systems' ability by incorporating functions including motion detection, alerting, and data analytics, which are crucial for security operations and incident handling.

Based on the storage capacity, the 1 TB storage capacity segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By storage capacity, the video surveillance storage market is segmented into 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, and above 4 TB. During the forecast period, the 1 TB storage capacity segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the video surveillance storage market. Due to the fewer cameras, less storage is required: for example, up to 32 cameras may be observed in small shops or offices, and 1Tb of storage is enough for such systems. This capacity is usually designed to record HD video for a limited time: the more cameras are installed, the higher the resolution, the more storage space is required. HDD 1TB storage can store approximately 1-2 weeks of continuous recording from a few HD cameras; thus, it is suitable for low-intensity use. This is ideal for small businesses to observe certain critical areas without requiring a lot of recording capabilities.

North America is projected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, North America will hold the second largest market share in the worldwide video surveillance storage market in 2024 after the Asia Pacific region, and this pattern is anticipated to be valid throughout the forecast period. Video surveillance storage solutions and services in North America are vital to ensuring that large amounts of data produced from all kinds of surveillance in law enforcement, retail, transport, and health sectors are processed efficiently and securely. They provide on-premises to cloud-based scalable storage options for any organization looking to store and retrieve high-resolution video footage at will. Key features include data encryption, redundancy, and disaster recovery to safeguard the integrity and availability of vital surveillance data needed for investigation, regulatory compliance, and holistic security management. Video surveillance storage demand is increasing and is driven by the accelerating adoption of IP cameras, video analytics innovation, and a rising need for real-time monitoring and analysis of historical data in North America.

Unique Features in the Video Surveillance Storage Market

A defining feature of the video surveillance storage market is its highly scalable architecture. As video surveillance systems shift from analog to IP-based networks and adopt higher-resolution cameras (4K, 8K, etc.), storage systems must support exponential growth in data. Vendors are offering modular and scalable storage solutions that can expand seamlessly without disrupting existing infrastructure.

To meet varying latency, accessibility, and security requirements, the market is embracing hybrid storage solutions. These combine on-premises edge storage for real-time processing with cloud-based storage for long-term archival and redundancy. This dual approach helps reduce bandwidth loads and ensures faster retrieval of critical video data.

Modern surveillance storage systems are being designed to support AI-driven analytics directly at the storage layer. These systems can index and tag video content for object detection, facial recognition, license plate reading, and behavioral analysis. This feature minimizes the need for external compute resources and enhances situational awareness and decision-making.

Due to regulatory requirements and organizational policies, video surveillance storage solutions now incorporate advanced retention and compliance features. These include automatic data lifecycle management, GDPR-compliant data handling, audit trails, and customizable retention settings based on camera type, region, or use case.

Major Highlights of the Video Surveillance Storage Market

The global video surveillance storage market is witnessing significant growth due to the surge in smart city deployments. Governments and municipalities are investing in advanced surveillance infrastructures to enhance public safety, traffic monitoring, and urban management, fueling demand for high-capacity and intelligent storage systems.

The adoption of high-definition (HD), 4K, and even 8K cameras is increasing across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Combined with the need for continuous 24/7 video recording, this shift is drastically increasing storage requirements, leading to the development of high-performance and scalable storage solutions.

Cloud-based video surveillance storage is gaining traction due to its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility. Many businesses are transitioning from traditional DVR/NVR setups to cloud storage or hybrid solutions, enabling better disaster recovery, centralized management, and simplified scaling.

Key verticals such as retail, banking & financial services (BFSI), and transportation are increasingly deploying video surveillance systems for theft prevention, compliance, and operational insights. These industries demand secure, high-capacity, and tamper-proof storage systems tailored to specific regulatory needs.

Top Companies in the Video Surveillance Storage Market

Some of the significant video surveillance storage vendors include Western Digital Corporation (US), Seagate Technology (US), Hitachi (Japan), Dell Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), NetApp (US), Avigilon (Canada), Bosch (Germany), Hikvision (China), and Toshiba (Japan).

Western Digital Corporation (US)

Western Digital Corporation is a global producer and provider of data storage systems and related infrastructure. Its segments are personal computer storage solutions, which encompasses its operations around products such as hard disk drives, solid-state disks, home entertainment, and networking products. Its products are currently used in notebooks, desktops, Internet of Things, automotive, industrial, and connected home segments. Some brands it operates include G-Technology, SanDisk, Western Digital, and WD. It manufactures and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. In the storage field, it provides customers with congeneric products such as hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives (SSD) for desktop and notebook PCs, as well as performance and capacity enterprise markets. It also supplies HDDs for consumer application products such as Digital Video Recorders, Video Game Consoles, Security DVR & Surveillance Systems, Set-Top Boxes, Camcorders, Automotive Entertainment, Navigation Systems & multifunctional Printers.

The company has driven innovation in four main technical areas: Open Source, Zoned Storage, Machine Learning and AI, and Non-Volatile Memory, which were either new or had only been established for a couple of years when listed on the stock market. In this context, it has supported many start-ups to transform how data is created, stored, processed, and utilized. The firm's sublist units are HGST Inc. of the US, EasyStore Memory Limited in Ireland, Arkeia Software SAS in France, Amplidata NV in Belgium, and SanDisk Storage Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia).

Seagate Technology (US

Seagate Technology is a data storage technology and solutions company operating in many locations of the world. The enterprise is involved in the designing and manufacturing of disks. It provides hard disk drives, solid-state drives, solid-state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. The products that the company manufactures find applications in nearline and mission-critical, Edge non-compute applications, and Edge-compute applications. The company also offers SME data storage, including online backup, data security, and data restore services. VSS availability at Seagate ranges from Skyhawk surveillance Hard Drive, business storage four bay rack mount NAS, to Seagate NAS pro2 2-Bay, 4-Bay, 6-Bay and Seagate NAS 2-Bay, 4-Bay.

It has production, research, sales, and administrative offices around the globe, including in the American states of California, Colorado, Minnesota, and Northern Ireland in Europe, the Asia Pacific region, China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea. In addition, the company works with premier NAS providers, including Synology, Inc., based in Taiwan; QNAP Systems, Inc., based in Taiwan; and ASUSTOR, Inc., based in Taiwan. In these partnerships, the company provides IronWolf Health Management – its software –to enhance the reliability of the NAS system in the products.

Hitachi (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan) plays a key role in the Video Surveillance Storage market, offering high-performance storage solutions that cater to the growing needs for video data storage and management. Their advanced storage systems ensure scalability, reliability, and security for video surveillance applications, enabling organizations to efficiently store, manage, and access large volumes of video footage.

Dell Technologies (US)

Dell Technologies (US) provides advanced storage solutions for the Video Surveillance Storage market, offering scalable and high-performance systems designed to handle the massive amounts of data generated by surveillance cameras. Their solutions ensure secure, reliable storage with efficient data retrieval, enabling businesses to manage and protect critical video footage while supporting long-term retention requirements.

Honeywell (US)

Honeywell (US) is a key player in the Video Surveillance Storage market, offering advanced storage solutions designed to manage and store large volumes of video surveillance data. Their products provide scalable, reliable, and secure storage options, ensuring efficient data management and fast retrieval for surveillance applications in various industries.