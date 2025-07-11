Hip Replacement Market To Reach USD 9.31 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Osteoarthritis Cases And Product Advancements Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hip Replacement Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Hip Replacement Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the hip replacement market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period.

The hip replacement market focuses on surgical procedures and implants used to replace damaged or diseased hip joints with artificial components, aiming to restore mobility and relieve pain in patients suffering from conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and hip fractures. Growing elderly populations, increasing prevalence of joint disorders, and advancements in implant materials and surgical techniques are supporting steady growth in this market worldwide.

Key Trends in the Hip Replacement Market

Rising Osteoarthritis Cases: An increasing number of elderly patients with osteoarthritis is driving demand for hip replacement surgeries globally.

Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Surgeons and patients are opting for minimally invasive hip replacement techniques that reduce recovery time and hospital stay.

Growth in Cementless Implants: Cementless hip implants are gaining popularity due to their better integration with natural bone and longer lifespan compared to cemented implants.

Technological Improvements in Implants: Companies are investing in advanced implant materials and designs that offer enhanced durability and improved patient outcomes.

Robotic-Assisted Surgeries: Adoption of robotic systems for hip replacement procedures is growing, as they enable greater surgical precision and customised implant placement.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Total hip replacement dominates due to its high usage for severe arthritis and hip fractures.

Hip resurfacing is gaining popularity among younger patients as it preserves more bone and allows for greater mobility.

Hip revision surgeries are growing as the aging population with previous implants needs replacement.

By Fixation Type

Cementless fixation is widely used because it allows natural bone growth around the implant, ensuring durability

Hybrid systems combine both techniques for improved outcomes.

By Material (Bearing Couple)

Metal-on-polyethylene is the most used due to its affordability and reliable performance.

Ceramic-on-ceramic is increasingly preferred for its minimal wear rate and biocompatibility, reducing revision needs.

Metal-on-metal has declined due to concerns about metal ion release.

By End-User

Hospitals remain the primary users due to comprehensive surgical infrastructure and post-operative care capabilities.

ASCs are expanding rapidly as they offer cost-effective and same-day discharge procedures, preferred by patients with minimal complications.

By Geography

North America leads due to a high prevalence of osteoarthritis, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption of premium implants.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fastest due to an aging population, increasing obesity rates, and expanding access to orthopedic surgeries in countries like India and China.

Europe holds a significant share due to strong healthcare systems, increasing adoption of advanced implants, and the presence of leading orthopedic device manufacturers.

South America is witnessing steady growth due to increasing healthcare investments, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, along with rising cases of hip degeneration among ageing populations.

Major Players

Stryker Corporation

A global leader in orthopedics, Stryker offers a wide range of hip implants and is known for its advanced robotic-assisted surgery systems, enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes.

Smith & Nephew plc

This UK-based medical device company specializes in joint reconstruction, including hip resurfacing and replacement systems, with a strong market presence in Europe and North America.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Based in China, MicroPort has expanded globally through acquisitions, offering cost-effective and innovative hip replacement products, particularly in Asia-Pacific markets.

B. Braun SE

A German company known for its orthopedic implants and surgical instruments, B. Braun focuses on high-quality hip replacement systems with strong distribution networks in Europe.

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Part of Johnson & Johnson, DePuy Synthes is a pioneer in hip replacement technologies, offering comprehensive solutions for primary and revision surgeries worldwide.

Conclusion

The hip replacement market continues to expand steadily, driven by the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, an aging population, and growing demand for improved mobility and quality of life. Technological advancements, such as robot-assisted surgeries and better implant materials, are enhancing patient outcomes and reducing recovery times. While North America currently dominates due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by increasing healthcare investments and awareness

For More information visit:

Industry Related Reports

Joint Replacement Market: The Joint Replacement Market is segmented by procedure (including hip replacement, knee replacement, and others), product (such as implants [metallic and others], bone grafts and substitutes [allograft and others], and additional categories), and technology (conventional and others). It is further segmented by end users (hospitals and others) and geography, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Market forecasts are provided in USD value terms.

Hip Reconstruction Devices Market: The Hip Reconstruction Devices Market is segmented by product type, including primary hip reconstruction devices, partial hip reconstruction devices, hip resurfacing devices, and others. It is also segmented by end users, covering hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and other facilities. Additionally, the market is analyzed by geography, spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides market values for these segments in USD million.

For More information:

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market: The Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis Market is segmented by material, including hyaluronic acid, collagen, polyethylene glycol, poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, and others. It is further segmented by application (knee cartilage, hip cartilage, and others) and end users (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others). The market analysis also covers geography, spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Forecasts are provided in USD value terms.

About Mordor Intelligence: Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...