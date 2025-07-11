Henry Mauriss Calls For Local Accountability In California's Homelessness Crisis

MENAFN - GetNews)



Henry Mauriss, Los Angeles, CA CEO Urges Community-Driven Solutions Amid $24 Billion Audit Findings

Following a state audit revealing that California spent $24 billion over five years on homelessness programs without consistently tracking outcomes, Henry Mauriss, CEO of ClearTV Media and founder of Joshua's Collective, is advocating for a shift towards local, accountable solutions.

“The audit confirms what many have observed: significant funds have been allocated with minimal oversight,” Mauriss stated.“It's imperative that we focus on transparent, community-based initiatives that deliver measurable results.”

Audit Highlights Need for Change

The California State Auditor's report found that despite substantial investments, the state lacked reliable data to assess the effectiveness of its homelessness programs. Only two out of five major programs were deemed likely cost-effective, while the rest could not be properly evaluated due to insufficient data.

“Without clear metrics, it's challenging to determine what's working and what's not,” Mauriss emphasized.“We need to ensure that every dollar spent contributes to tangible improvements.”

Community Engagement as a Solution

Mauriss advocates for empowering local organizations that have a direct impact on their communities. Through Joshua's Collective, he supports programs that provide essential services such as triage, meals, clothing, job training, and mental health support.

“Local groups are often more agile and in tune with the specific needs of their communities,” Mauriss noted.“By supporting these organizations, we can foster solutions that are both effective and sustainable.”

Call to Action

Mauriss encourages individuals to take proactive steps:



Support Local Initiatives: Contribute to community organizations addressing homelessness.

Volunteer: Offer time or skills to local shelters and support programs. Advocate for Transparency: Urge local and state officials to implement clear tracking of homelessness program outcomes.

“Addressing homelessness requires collective effort,” Mauriss concluded.“By engaging at the community level and demanding accountability, we can drive meaningful change.”

About Henry Mauriss

Henry Mauriss is the CEO of ClearTV Media, a leading Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) broadcasting network operating in airports, hospitals, and transit centers across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. He is also the founder of Joshua's Collective, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting community-based programs that address homelessness through direct services and measurable outcomes.