TOZO Was Awarded With The Red Dot Design Award In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. In 2025, the jury consisted of 43 experts from 21 countries, including designers, professors, journalists, and consultants from various disciplines. Entries were submitted from over 60 countries and were thoroughly reviewed and discussed by the jurors.

TOZO has been honored with the Red Dot Product Design Award 2025 for its outstanding project, the TOZO Open Ultra. This recognition emphasizes a bold vision and flawless execution, setting a new standard for creativity and design excellence.

TOZO's award-winning audio innovation redefines the boundaries of sound technology by blending cutting-edge engineering with human-centric design. The TOZO Open Ultra offers an immersive sound experience and adaptive comfort, making it a perfect fit for active lifestyles and exemplifying the brand's commitment to excellence.







The Open Ultra open-ear headphones adapt to different wearing needs thanks to a two-axis rotation mechanism. The open design allows you to listen to music while remaining aware of your surroundings. 14.2 mm dynamic driver units deliver clear sound and powerful bass. Bragi AI features such as translation, call recording and AI chat enhance user convenience. A smart charging case with integrated screen offers additional interaction options.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of "Tech Around You" and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world's top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.