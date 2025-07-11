Expert Book Coach And Two-Time Bestselling Author Releases Comprehensive Guide To Transform Knowledge Into Profitable Nonfiction Books

MENAFN - GetNews)



Build-A-Book BlueprintTM Provides Step-by-Step Construction System for Aspiring Authors to Achieve Publishing Success







San Diego, CA - July 11, 2025 - Andrea Susan Glass, CEO of WritersWay and acclaimed book coach with over 25 years of experience, announces the release of her third book, Build-A-Book Blueprint: Construct Your Nonfiction Book From Foundation to Finished Book. Available on Amazon, this comprehensive guide offers entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, and subject matter experts a proven construction system to write, publish, and profit from their knowledge.

Unlike generic writing guides that overwhelm authors with theory, Build-A-Book Blueprint treats manuscript creation like a building project, complete with blueprints, timelines, and quality checkpoints. The book's unique eight-step system has been battle-tested through Glass's highly acclaimed six-week live course of the same name, which generated overwhelming positive feedback and remarkable results from students in 2024.

“Thousands of people talk about writing a book 'someday'-which for most never comes,” said Glass.“This blueprint transforms someday into today by providing crystal-clear instructions, practical exercises, and bulletproof forms that eliminate overwhelm and guarantee results.” The comprehensive guide covers every aspect of the publishing journey through eight transformative steps: Prepare, Plan, Produce, Perfect, Publish, Promote, Profit, and Progress. Readers learn to build unshakeable confidence in their book's market potential, create unstoppable schedules, master compelling content structure, transform rough drafts into polished manuscripts, launch professionally on Amazon, unlock marketing opportunities, discover multiple income streams, and strategically plan their author empire.

Glass brings exceptional credentials to this work as a university instructor at UC San Diego, award-winning ghostwriter, copy editor, and two-time bestselling author. Since founding her business in 2000, she has guided more than 100 authors from initial concept to published success, combining academic rigor with real-world publishing expertise.

“Your expertise deserves to be shared with the world. Your audience is actively searching for your wisdom,” Glass emphasized.“The only question is: Will you keep planning, or will you start building your legacy?”

The book also provides comprehensive resources covering every phase of the publishing journey. Written specifically for ambitious authors who demand results, no previous writing experience is required-only a burning desire to follow a proven system that works. Glass's commitment to author success extends beyond merely writing: as an effective nonfiction book coach, with her upcoming course "Build-A-Book Business”, and fourth book on the topic of helping authors leverage their published works to build thriving businesses around their expertise.

Book Details:



Title: Build-A-Book Blueprint: Construct Your Nonfiction Book From Foundation to Finished Book

Author: Andrea Susan Glass

Release Date: July 7, 2025

Format: Available on Amazon Genre: Business/Writing & Publishing



Author Website: