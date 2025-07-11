Stray Kids Store Releases Summer 2025 Collection Inspired By K-Pop's Reigning Global Icons

MENAFN - GetNews) The launch celebrates the group's chart-topping dominance, sold-out tours, and deep connection with millions of fans around the world







Stray Kids Store , the leading merchandise hub for the record-breaking K-pop group, has announced the release of its highly anticipated Summer 2025 Collection. The launch comes on the heels of Stray Kids' historic year-marked by global tour sell-outs, chart-topping albums, and groundbreaking accolades in both music and fashion.

A spokesperson for the Stray Kids Store shared,“We're incredibly proud to release this exclusive summer line during what has been a defining year for Stray Kids. With HOP becoming their sixth consecutive Billboard 200 No.1, 10 billion Spotify streams, and performances across stadiums in 34 cities, this collection is a tribute to the fans who have carried Stray Kids to the top of the global music scene.”

The Summer 2025 collection showcases a vibrant mix of casual streetwear, Stray Kids Shirt , Stray Kids Hoodie , including bold graphic tees featuring lyrics from chart-toppers like“Chk Chk Boom,” breezy overshirts inspired by their DominATE tour visuals, and sleek monochrome caps and totes branded with the SKZ logo and tour motifs. Each piece is carefully designed to reflect the group's high-energy aesthetic, rebellious spirit, and genre-defying sound.

The spokesperson added,“As the first 4th-gen K-pop group to headline major festivals like Lollapalooza Paris and dominate charts in the U.S., Japan, and Europe, Stray Kids' influence goes well beyond music. With members Lee Know and Felix fronting global campaigns for Gucci and Louis Vuitton, their visual identity continues to shape pop culture-something the Stray Kids Store collection brings to life through sleek, fashion-forward designs. From the hard-hitting beats of 5-STAR to the emotional intensity of ATE, Stray Kids continue to redefine what K-pop looks and sounds like. This is why we wanted this summer drop to channel that creative energy into designs that are bold, expressive, and built for fans who aren't afraid to stand out. Whether one has been with the fandom since their debut or just discovered them through Lollapalooza or their iHeartRadio wins, there's something here for everyone.”

The Stray Kids Store ships worldwide and ensures fans in over 120 countries can access premium merchandise at accessible prices. Fans eager to explore the new summer collection can visit the official store at and bring a piece of the Stray Kids movement into their everyday lives.