Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad Awarded Honorary Doctorate In Humanities For Global Advocacy And Resilience

MENAFN - GetNews) Survivor of domestic abuse and ex-wife of the D.C. Sniper honored for decades of lifesaving work and international leadership in healing and justice.







Bowie, MD - July 11, 2025 - On May 24, 2025, Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad, an acclaimed global keynote speaker, bestselling author, certified domestic violence advocate/expert, and survivor of domestic abuse, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities from the prestigious School of the Great Commission Theological Seminary in recognition of her extraordinary commitment to empowering survivors and transforming lives worldwide.

This distinguished honor celebrates Dr. Muhammad's decades-long journey of resilience and advocacy. Her work has not only brought healing to countless victims and survivors of domestic abuse but has also sparked critical conversations on mental health, justice, and community rebuilding across the globe.

A Life Transformed into a Mission

Dr. Muhammad's story is one of survival, courage, and purpose. As a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of her former husband-later known as the D.C. Sniper-she endured unimaginable trauma while protecting her three children and rebuilding her life from the ground up.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Muhammad.“This honorary degree is not just for me. It represents every survivor of domestic abuse who dared to break the silence, every advocate fighting tirelessly for justice, and every voice still waiting to be heard. My life's work is about bringing hope, light, and healing to those navigating their darkest moments.”

Her journey from fear to freedom positioned her as a trusted voice for survivors and a leading authority on domestic violence prevention and recovery.

A Global Humanitarian Leader

Over the past two decades, Dr. Muhammad has become an international symbol of resilience and transformation. Her influence reaches far beyond borders as she addresses audiences worldwide, sharing her insights as a U.S. Department of Justice consultant, U.S. State Department speaker, and CNN contributor.

Among her many accolades, Dr. Muhammad was awarded the 2020 Proclamation of Appreciation: Exemplary Role in the Fight Against Domestic Abuse, acknowledging her groundbreaking efforts to raise awareness and support survivors globally. In 2023, she received the DomesticShelters Purple Ribbon Lifetime Achievement Medallion Award, and in 2022, she was honored with the Who's Who in America Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2024, Dr. Muhammad was appointed by Maryland Governor Wes Moore to the Maryland State Board of Victim Services, where she continues to shape policies and programs that safeguard victims and empower communities.

Expanding the Mission

Through her company, Mildred D. Muhammad Enterprises, LLC, Dr. Muhammad delivers transformative trainings, workshops, and keynotes that equip individuals, organizations, and governments with tools to address domestic violence, workplace violence, and mental health crises.

Her upcoming initiative, R.I.S.E. (Resilience, Inspiration, Support, Empowerment), set to launch in 2025, will provide holistic support for survivors of abuse, helping them move from surviving to thriving. She also hosts the powerful podcast,“Rising Above It All with Mildred Muhammad,” which reaches audiences seeking inspiration and practical tools to heal from trauma.

“This honorary doctorate affirms my mission to create safe spaces for victims and survivors of domestic abuse to regain their power,” Dr. Muhammad said.“It's proof that no matter how devastating the past may have been, there is always hope for a future filled with purpose.”

About Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad

Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad is a multi-award-winning global keynote speaker, certified domestic violence advocate/expert, trainer, and author. She is the founder of Mildred D. Muhammad Enterprises, LLC, creator of the R.I.S.E. initiative, and host of the podcast“Rising Above It All with Mildred Muhammad.” As a survivor of domestic abuse and ex-wife of the D.C. Sniper, she uses her life experience to empower others in reclaiming their lives after trauma.

Her bestselling books and global work continue to inspire and equip audiences to break cycles of abuse and build lives of resilience.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, visit or email ...