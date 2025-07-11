Innersight Psychotherapy Launches Innovative Woodbridge Clinic, Transforming Access To Mental-Health Care In Vaughan

MENAFN - GetNews)InnerSight Psychotherapy is pleased to announce the opening of its new Woodbridge location, launched in November 2024 at Unit 202 – 270 Purple Creek Road. This clinic introduces a progressive, client-focused model of mental-health care designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, couples, families, and youth in Vaughan and beyond.

“Our vision for the Woodbridge clinic is to make therapy both deeply personal and broadly accessible,” says Svetlana Antonyshyn, Founder and Clinical Director of InnerSight Psychotherapy.“We're offering flexible scheduling, in-person and online options, and affordability measures to ensure that everyone can get the help they deserve without unnecessary barriers.”

InnerSight Woodbridge delivers comprehensive support across life stages and challenges, including individual therapy, couples counselling, family therapy, child and teen therapy, ADHD management, trauma recovery, anxiety, depression, grief, addiction and more. Therapists are trained in leading evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Internal Family Systems (IFS), Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT), and Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), ensuring clients can access the right approach for their unique needs. Whether you're seeking a skilled psychotherapist in Vaughan or comprehensive Vaughan psychotherapy services, InnerSight offers a wide range of expert care.

To make care genuinely accessible, InnerSight offers evening and weekend appointments, secure online therapy, and reduced-fee options, all while accepting most insurance plans. The clinic also provides complimentary 20-minute consultations to help clients find the best therapist fit for them, reducing the guesswork and stress of getting started.

The Woodbridge team includes a diverse roster of registered psychotherapists such as Diana Chukarska, Justin Appler, Sabrina Giralico, and Keera Anton, each bringing unique expertise and a shared commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care. This multidisciplinary approach ensures a warm, inclusive, and collaborative environment that supports clients across backgrounds and life stages.

Recognized for its commitment to quality, InnerSight Psychotherapy is accredited by the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association, Ontario Association of Mental Health Professionals, and CRPO. It was recently named one of ThreeBest Rated®'s Best Businesses of 2025, underscoring its reputation for excellence and trust in the community.

Looking ahead, the Woodbridge clinic plans to expand its offerings with specialized group therapy sessions for PTSD, addiction, couples, and trauma recovery, as well as programs such as nature therapy, hypnotherapy, meditation classes, and workshops on emotional intelligence, parenting, and relationship-building.

By combining expert clinical care with flexible, client-first service, InnerSight Woodbridge aims to empower individuals, families, and the community as a whole toward greater resilience, self-understanding, and well-being.

About InnerSight Psychotherapy

InnerSight is a multidisciplinary mental-health clinic serving Vaughan, Barrie, and Woodbridge. Its mission is to deliver accessible, personalized, and evidence-based care that meets people where they are and supports them in achieving lasting change.