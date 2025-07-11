Love, Loss, And Las Vegas: A Story Of Reinvention In“Desert Nights”

MENAFN - GetNews) The debut novel from Cristina Rose is your new favorite late-night read-equal parts heartbreak, high heels, and hilarious group chats.

Divorce didn't kill Alexandria“Alex” Thompson-it just made her pivot in heels. In Desert Nights, the deliciously real debut novel by author and podcast host Cristina Rose, we meet a newly single mom with a suitcase full of dreams and a past she's determined not to repeat. Set against the shimmering chaos of Las Vegas, this is the story of what happens after the fairytale fades-and how sometimes, your second act is the one that really steals the show.

Alex isn't just starting over-she's rewriting the rules entirely Between unaccepted romance, past lives creeping back into her thoughts, and the uphill climb of career rebuilding, she's figuring out how to build a life that fits the woman she's becoming-not the girl she used to be. And no, there's no GPS for this kind of glow-up. Just martinis, mistakes, and a lot of emotional group voice notes.

But Desert Nights isn't just about Alex-it's about the women who hold her up when everything feels like it's falling apart. Enter the Desert Queens: Lily, Rachel, Sophie, and Charlotte. These fierce, fabulous friends bring the ride-or-die energy, the tough love, and the tequila shots. They're not side characters-they are the storyline. Together, they remind us that sometimes, the truest love stories are found in our friendships.

Oh-and then there's Marco. Tall, brooding, emotionally unavailable with a soft side he doesn't even know he has. Is he a red flag or a plot twist? That's for Alex (and maybe your group chat) to decide.

This isn't a romance wrapped in a tidy bow. This is about falling back in love-with your own damn self. It's about building something out of the rubble. It's about crying in parking lots, dancing in the kitchen, swiping left, and showing up-even when your lashes are sliding off.

Through it all, Alex rediscovers her fire, her ambition, and her voice-diving back into event planning and launching her own business in a city that rewards reinvention like it's currency. Her journey is messy, funny, raw, and real. In other words: completely relatable.

Desert Nights is for every woman who's asked herself,“Is this it?” and had the courage to whisper back,“Hell no.”

It's for the moms, the dreamers, the late bloomers, the burned-but-not-broken, and the high-functioning hot messes doing their best in a world that doesn't pause for breakdowns.

Meet the Author: Cristina Rose

Cristina Rose is what happens when ambition meets authenticity-with a splash of sarcasm and a killer lip gloss. She's a mom, entrepreneur, and author who somehow makes the chaos of single parenting, storytelling, and real estate look like a curated Pinterest board (with a few typos and coffee stains).

Cristina is the voice behind Not Your Momma's Podcast, where she dives deep into motherhood, reinvention, and everything in between-with expert guests and zero pretense. She's also the founder of Living with Cristina, a lifestyle brand dedicated to health, hustle, and humor for women who do it all (and sometimes drop the ball, too).

With Desert Nights, Cristina turns fiction into a mirror-and a megaphone. Her writing feels like that brutally honest best friend who'll hype you up, hand you tissues, and never let you go back to your ex.

Desert Nights is available now in paperback and digital formats wherever books are sold.

