Sanu Gold Corp. Issues Stock Options


2025-07-11 07:06:00
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) (" Sanu Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it has granted an aggregate 11,650,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and other eligible persons of the Company. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at a price of $0.25 per share.

About Sanu Gold
 Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. Sanu Gold is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek
President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
416-881-5154
...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Sanu Gold Corp.

