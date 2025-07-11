Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Mission In Yemen Condemns Houthi Attack In Red Sea


2025-07-11 07:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, July 11 (KUNA) -- The European Union strongly condemned on Friday Houthi attacks on the vessel Eternity Sea in the Red Sea, which resulted in the killings of several crew members, and leaving others injured or missing.
In a statement, the European Union Envoy to Yemen said that this was the second attack in a few days against a European-owned vessel, describing the incident as tragic.
The statement urged the Houthi militia not to obstruct rescue and assistance operations for the affected vessels and called on nearby Red Sea countries to provide the necessary support for these efforts.
The EU also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the ship's surviving crew members who are still being held by the Houthis.
It emphasized that the recurrence of these attacks constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security, global trade, and freedom of navigation, it also further deteriorates the humanitarian situation in Yemen. (end)
sns


MENAFN11072025000071011013ID1109790618

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search