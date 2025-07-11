403
US Approves Sale Of A-29 Super Tucano Plane To Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 11 (KUNA) -- The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to Lebanon, estimated to cost USD 100 million, and will includes A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft, a statement by the US State Department said Friday.
"The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress," noted the statement.
"The Government of Lebanon has requested to buy support equipment, and other related elements of logistics program and support that will be added to a previously implemented case whose value was under the congressional notification threshold.
The original Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case, valued at USD 43.7 million ($0 in MDE), included Cartridge Actuated Devices and Propellent Actuated Devices (CAD/PADs); engine components, parts, and accessories; aircraft engine and ground handling equipment; major and minor modifications; aircraft components, spares, and accessories; spare parts, consumables, and accessories, and repair and return support; unclassified software delivery and support; unclassified publications and technical documentation; clothing, textiles, and individual equipment; transportation support; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support, the estimated total cost is USD 100 million," the statement added.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.
The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) have deployed to southern Lebanon to implement the November 2024 cessation of hostilities.
The sale of A-29 sustainment will support the LAF's implementation of the cessation of hostilities by providing maintenance to this critical aircraft which is used to conduct Close Air Support as part of ground maneuver operations as well as manned Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance," the statement said.
"Lebanon will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the statement added. (end)
