Zion Health Names Taylor Francesconi Sales Manager To Lead Growth And Innovation In Clean, Clay-Based Personal Care

New Zion Health Sales Manager- Taylor Francesconi

Turmeric and green tea extract work to reduce inflammation and even skin tone, while lavender and Moroccan rose essential oils provide a calming, stress-relieving experience.

Improve Your Skin with Vegan, Chemical Free, Gluten Free Natural Clay Soaps. These natural clay soaps contain revitalizing and purifying trace minerals derived from a unique type of edible clay called calcium montmorillonite. These unique ingredients natu

What the unflavored sensitive toothpaste looks like during application

Zion Health welcomes Taylor Francesconi as Sales Manager to lead growth, retail partnerships, and clean product innovation rooted in ionic clay minerals.

- Haim ZionSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zion Health , a leader in clean personal care rooted in ionic clay minerals, proudly announces the addition of Taylor Francesconi to its leadership team as Sales Manager. A seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in the skincare and wellness industry, Taylor will oversee customer engagement, sales strategy, and retail partnerships, with the added bonus of supporting the brand's product development initiatives.With a distinguished 10-year career as a practicing esthetician and the prestigious CIDESCO certification-recognized globally as the gold standard in advanced skin therapy-Taylor brings a unique perspective to sales and education. She is also a Certified Health Coach through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), further enriching her understanding of holistic wellness and the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.“Taylor's expertise bridges professional skincare, integrative health, and strategic sales,” said Zion Health Founder Haim Zion.“Her proven track record and passion for clean, effective formulations make her an ideal leader to help us deepen relationships with our customers and retail partners.”Her background in esthetics and wellness coaching gives her a unique ability to connect authentically with buyers, practitioners, and consumers alike. She is known in the industry for her consultative approach, blending evidence-based recommendations with a deep understanding of customer needs. Her appointment signals Zion Health's next chapter of strategic growth and category leadership.As Sales Manager, Taylor will spearhead efforts to expand Zion Health's presence in natural grocery, specialty retail, and e-commerce. She will collaborate closely with Zion Health's R&D and formulation teams to explore new ingredients and concepts inspired by her experience in professional skincare treatments, ensuring each product delivers exceptional results. Taylor's role reflects Zion Health's dedication to elevating the customer experience through education, transparency, and meaningful partnerships.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Taylor has been a committed vegetarian for over 11 years and is a lifelong animal lover. She values ethical consumption-being intentional about spending in ways that support both emotional well-being and environmental responsibility-principles that resonate deeply with Zion Health's mission to create products that are safe for people, animals, and the planet. Taylor believes every purchase should reflect her respect for animals, the planet, and her own well-being-a philosophy that guides both her personal life and professional vision.“I've admired Zion Health's dedication to clean, science-backed products for years,” said Taylor.“I'm excited to help grow our reach and deliver products our customers can truly trust.”

Haim Zion

Zion Health Inc.

+1 9164794018

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.