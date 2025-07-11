Wilshire Quinn Hits $600M In Bridge Loan Volume

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Friday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has financed over $600 million in bridge loans since its inception in 2011. The announcement comes just 17 months after Wilshire Quinn hit the $500 million milestone.

"Even in today's challenging economic environment, we've continued to expand by addressing the growing need for bridge financing in the commercial real estate sector," said Christopher Garcia, CEO of Wilshire Quinn Capital. "With many traditional lenders slowed by tighter regulations and lengthy approval timelines, our ability to provide swift, dependable funding has positioned us as a trusted resource for real estate professionals. At the same time, we're proud to be scaling our operations and delivering meaningful results for both borrowers and investors."

Wilshire Quinn Capital, a direct portfolio lender and debt fund manager, specializes in short-term bridge loans . This type of asset-based financing allows borrowers to receive funds secured by real estate. Wilshire Quinn's efficient lending process typically allows for funding within five to seven business days.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Wilshire Quinn ( ) provides senior debt financing ranging from $500,000 to $20,000,000 on a variety of property types, including but not limited to: non-owner-occupied residential properties, multi-family properties, condos, hotels, parking lots/structures, office buildings, industrial buildings, and retail centers. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC NMLS # 2282570. Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC in California pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Please visit for more licensing information. Mortgage loan products are offered to qualified borrowers for business or commercial purposes only. Financing is subject to certain restrictions and requirements. Rates and terms depend on a variety of factors that may change without notice. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. Any and all information herein is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the private placement memorandum, operating agreement, and subscription agreement ("Offering Documents") of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

Media Contact: Natalie Snyder, 619-872-6000, [email protected]

SOURCE Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED