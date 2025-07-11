The Brenda O'brien Team Named To Realtrends Verified List Of Top Real Estate Small Teams In Arizona And Nationally

2025 Real Trends Top Real Estate Team

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Brenda O'Brien Team, top real estate agents in Oro Valley, AZ , with Long Realty Company has once again earned top honors as one of the RealTrends Verified Best Real Estate Small Teams in both Arizona and the United States for 2025.The Brenda O'Brien Team stands out among thousands of small real estate teams for their consistent excellence and outstanding performance. Their inclusion in the prestigious RealTrends list affirms their position among the very best in the industry.Brenda O'Brien, the team's leader, brings more than 30 years of real estate expertise in the Tucson, Oro Valley, and Marana markets. Her team is renowned for delivering exceptional service, personalized client care, and deep local market knowledge.Additional Highlights:Top-Producing Team: Recognized among Tucson's Top 50 Producing Agents by Tucson Real Producers.Client-Focused: Known for providing exceptional guidance and support to both buyers and sellers.Community-Oriented: Proud supporters of the Long Realty Cares Foundation, donating a portion of every commission to Arizona non-profits.Market Experts: Deeply rooted in the community, the Brenda O'Brien Team, listing & selling agents in Oro Valley, AZ , offers unmatched insight into the Southern Arizona real estate landscape.“This recognition is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the hard work of every member of our team,” said Brenda O'Brien, Realtor in Oro Valley, AZ .“We're proud to represent Southern Arizona and grateful for the opportunity to help so many individuals and families find the perfect place to call home.”

