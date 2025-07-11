Uscellular Announces FCC Approval For Sale Of Wireless Operations And Select Spectrum Assets

CHICAGO, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM ) and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS ) announce that the Federal Communications Commission issued an order today approving our transaction with T-Mobile US, Inc.

We look forward to closing the transaction upon satisfaction of all closing conditions.

A bout UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.4 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,100 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2025. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice to approximately 5.5 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 7,800 associates as of March 31, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations, including with respect to the expected closing date of the transaction with T-Mobile. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation

