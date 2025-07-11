From Vision To Legacy: The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute Celebrates 5 Years Of Empowering The Next Generation Of Legacy Leaders Nationwide

Housed at Clark Atlanta University, the comprehensive program continues to build a transformative pipeline of presidents and women executives at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

ATLANTA, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University (HBCU ELI) proudly marks its fifth anniversary with a celebration honoring three groundbreaking leadership cohorts: the distinguished Community of Fellows, the HBCU New Presidents Program, and the inaugural Women Leaders Program . Together, these initiatives represent HBCU ELI's unwavering commitment to developing visionary leaders equipped to navigate today's higher education landscape and champion the future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Now in its fifth year, HBCU ELI remains a transformative learning model that blends academic excellence, peer-based mentorship, and practical executive training. The program addresses the most urgent challenges facing HBCUs, from financial sustainability to innovation in student success and governance. The program welcomed 44 Community of Fellows , 19 New Presidents , and 16 Women Leaders, with more than 150 participants during the culminating event in Atlanta, GA.

"This milestone not only celebrates individual accomplishments but reaffirms our institutional responsibility to develop and sustain executive talent within the HBCU ecosystem," said Dr. George T. French, Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. "As stewards of these historic institutions, we must ensure HBCUs remain strong, innovative, and transformative for generations to come."

As part of the June 2025 Residency, HBCU ELI awarded the Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Leadership Award to Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State, in recognition of his outstanding leadership, commitment to excellence, and service to the HBCU community. This prestigious award honors the legacy of Dr. Humphries-a trailblazer who served as president of both Tennessee State and Florida A&M Universities-and is presented to leaders who embody his spirit and vision. Dr. Wilson joins a distinguished list of past honorees:



Dr. Thomas W. Cole Jr., 1st President, Clark Atlanta University (2024)



Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, 7th President, Spelman College (2023)



Dr. Robert Franklin, 10th President, Morehouse College (2022)

Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, President Emeritus, Tennessee State and Florida A&M Universities (2021)

Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director of HBCU ELI and 18th President of Bennett College, emphasized the broader significance of this moment, stating, "We are proud of the accomplishments of our 2025 communities and all those who have come before them. As we commemorate this five-year milestone, we celebrate not only leadership in action-but the systems of mentorship, scholarship, and vision-building that ensure HBCUs continue to thrive."

Recent data from the 2024 UNCF HBCU Economic Impact Report illustrates why legacy leadership matters now more than ever. HBCUs generate $16.5 billion in total economic impact annually and support over 134,000 jobs nationwide. Although HBCUs only represent 3% of colleges and universities, they educate nearly 10% of Black undergraduates and produce 26% of Black STEM graduates-proof of their unmatched return on investment. Furthermore, HBCUs educate nearly 10% of all African American college students, awarding 26% of STEM degrees earned by Black graduates. The leaders who helm these institutions are vital to sustaining their legacy and expanding their future impact.

"We are so proud to celebrate ELI's 5th Community of Fellows (CoF), which is the largest to date. These talented future Presidents and executive leaders are now better prepared to move our nation's HBCU's forward," said Dr. Cheryl Davenport Dozier, HBCU ELI Program Coordinator for the CoF. She added, "Special appreciation to the coaches and supporters who will continue to help this cohort navigate their future roles in higher education."

Dr. James Lyons, Program Coordinator for the HBCU ELI New Presidents and a former HBCU President, affirmed the critical role of the initiative, stating, "Strong leadership is the cornerstone of HBCU success. Programs like HBCU ELI are building a pipeline of prepared, principled, and passionate leaders who will ensure HBCUs continue to educate, innovate, and elevate Black communities across this country."

"In addition, the HBCU ELI Women Leaders (WL) Program celebrated its inaugural June Residency at Clark Atlanta University with dynamic presenters and immersive experiences, bringing to life our theme: Empowering Women Leaders – Mind, Body, & Soul," said Dr. Juliette Ball Bell, Program Coordinator, WL Program.

Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, Founding Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, echoed the importance of this work: "HBCUs are facing some of the most difficult headwinds in recent history-financial constraints, leadership transitions, and increasing demands for accountability and innovation. HBCU ELI is not just timely-it is essential. By equipping emerging leaders with the tools, training, and mentorship they need, ELI is helping to safeguard the future of higher education in America. Its impact will be felt for generations."

The continued success of HBCU ELI is possible through the generous support of partners, including the Anne Mullen Orrell Charitable Trust, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, ECMC Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Truist Foundation, Rich's Foundation, UNCF, and others. Their support reflects a shared commitment to transforming lives and communities through higher education.

