Truth Initiative Backs Arizona AG In Bold Action To Protect Youth From Illegal Nicotine Sales

Statement of Kathy Crosby, CEO and President, Truth Initiative

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' crackdown on two stores selling tobacco and nicotine products to minors is both bold and necessary. The attorney general has filed suit against two Phoenix-area smoke shops that "persistently and recklessly sell tobacco nicotine products to underage kids in Arizona," violating the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

Stores that deliberately flout the law by selling tobacco and nicotine products to minors-without checking IDs or posting required warnings-are breaking the law and undermine public efforts to protect youth from addiction. Compounding the problem, the majority of products most often used by youth are on the market illegally. In fact, more than 90% of all e-cigarette sales dollars go to products sold without FDA authorization, including flavored disposable vapes designed to attract young users. Today's vaping products are not only more addictive-with 95.5% of disposable e-cigarettes containing over 5% nicotine-but according to Truth Initiative research , also cheaper, stronger, and easier to access than ever before. Nicotine can harm developing brains, and nicotine addiction can amplify feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress-a particular concern for youth already struggling with mental health issues.

By cracking down on the easy access to harmful nicotine products, Arizona is protecting the health of its young people. Attorney General Mayes is sending a clear message to tobacco retailers: Comply or close. Truth Initiative applauds and supports this decisive legal action and remains committed to protecting young people and supporting those struggling with nicotine addiction through its free, evidence-based EX Program .

About Truth Initiative

Truth Initiative® is a national nonprofit public health organization committed to a future free from lifelong addiction, fostering healthier lives and a more resilient nation. Our mission is to prevent youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empower quitting for all. Through our evidence-based, market-leading cessation EX® Program and national public education and prevention campaigns, we are leading the fight against youth and young adult tobacco use, which threatens to put a new generation at risk of lifetime nicotine addiction. Our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco, and innovation in tobacco dependence treatment continue to contribute to ending one of the most critical public health battles of our time. Based in Washington, D.C., our organization was established and funded through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between attorneys general from 46 states, five U.S. territories, and the tobacco industry. To learn more, visit truthinitiative .

SOURCE Truth Initiative

