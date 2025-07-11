Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons , specialty carbons , battery materials , engineered elastomer composites , inkjet colorants , masterbatches and conductive compounds , fumed metal oxides and aerogel . For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.