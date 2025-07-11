Strive Compounding Pharmacy Hosts Dinner With The Doc Initiative, Offering Insight Into Personalized Medicine

Helping providers understand compounding to deliver more personalized patient care.

GILBERT, Ariz., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strive Compounding Pharmacy , a leader in personalized healthcare solutions , today announced its "Dinner with the Doc" initiative, designed to give healthcare providers the latest insights into delivering more personalized patient care.

As Strive Compounding Pharmacy continues to lead the way in healthcare education, this dinner marks its latest initiative aimed at empowering clinicians nationwide. Strive's mission is to provide cutting-edge knowledge and practical tools to help healthcare providers better serve their patients' individual needs.

Recent experts include:



Dr. Gonzalez, M.D., a leader in medical weight loss and hormone replacement therapy, delivered an in-depth discussion on Low Dose Naltrexone and its benefits for weight loss. His insights provided clinicians with a deeper understanding of emerging treatments and the science behind them.

Cari Verde, an expert in nutrition and gut health, emphasized the critical role of gut health in weight loss and highlighted the importance of estrogen detoxification for overall well-being.

Megan Lee, D.O., is a functional medicine practitioner who specializes in women's health, with a focus on hormone health during the perimenopausal and menopausal stages, thyroid optimization, weight management, gut health, nutritional deficiencies, and preventive care.

Pamela Wartian Smith, M.D., MPH, MS, is an international speaker and author. She also holds a Master's Degree in Public Health with a Specialization in Toxicology, along with a Master's Degree in Metabolic and Nutritional Medicine. Dr. Smith is in private practice and is the senior partner for The Center for Precision Medicine with offices in Michigan and Florida. Jonathan Kaplan, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder/CEO of DrWell, a platform focused on weight and wellness programs for providers and patients. He is also a plastic surgeon in San Francisco, CA.

At Strive, we believe that meaningful change in patient care starts with informed providers. Our 'Dinner with the Doc' initiative is more than a meal - it's a collaborative forum for sharing the latest advancements in personalized medicine," said Matthew Erbstein, Sr. Manager of Marketing Events at Strive Compound Pharmacy. We're committed to equipping clinicians with the insights and tools they need to deliver care that truly reflects the unique needs of each patient."

The "Dinner with the Doc" series will bring together physicians, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare professionals in an intimate setting to engage in meaningful discussions on the future of individualized treatment strategies. Each event will feature expert-led presentations on emerging therapies, case studies, and best practices in personalized medicine, fostering a collaborative environment where providers can exchange ideas and enhance their clinical approach.

Erbstein added, "Our commitment to education and innovation will continue to grow in 2025 and beyond, making Strive a trusted resource for healthcare providers nationwide." This 'Dinner with the Doc" is just the beginning, and more opportunities will follow soon.

For more information about Strive Compound Pharmacy, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Strive Compound Pharmacy

Strive Compounding Pharmacy is on a mission to mainstream personalized medicine. With a strong focus on quality and customization and a commitment to putting people over profit, Strive Compounding Pharmacy is redefining personalized healthcare-one prescription at a time. Whether through brick-and-mortar partnerships or innovative telehealth collaborations, Strive Compounding Pharmacy continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in modern medicine. For more information, visit Strive Compounding Pharmacy's website at .

SOURCE Strive Compounding Pharmacy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED