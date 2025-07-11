Brooke Laizure Earns Exclusive FORTIFIEDTM Home Roofer Certification

Brooke Laizure, co-owner of Whirlwind Roofing and Construction in Bixby, OK

FORTIFIED Home Roof Program

FORTIFIED Roof Illustration

Whirlwind Roofing and Construction in Bixby, OK announces that co-owner Brooke Laizure has earned the exclusive FORTIFIEDTM Home Roofer Certification.

- Dave Laizure, co-ownerBIXBY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whirlwind Roofing and Construction is proud to announce that co-owner Brooke Laizure has earned the exclusive FORTIFIED TM Home Roofer Certification, demonstrating advanced knowledge in resilient roofing techniques that meet the rigorous standards of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS).FORTIFIED is a voluntary beyond-code construction and re-roofing program designed to strengthen homes and buildings against severe weather.Since 2018, Whirlwind Roofing and Construction has been a certified provider of FORTIFIED High-Wind and FORTIFIED Hail roofing systems through co-owner Dave Laizure. Now, with Brooke Laizure's certification, the company reinforces its leadership in protecting homes from severe weather.The FORTIFIED Home program was developed through a partnership between IBHS and Architectural Testing, Inc. (Intertek-ATI) to help building professionals achieve high standards of installation and documentation. This certification ensures homeowners are working with fully qualified, ethical professionals dedicated to resilient construction.“Improving the ability of our nation's homes to withstand severe weather is critical to protecting homes and strengthening our communities,” said Fred Malik, Director of FORTIFIED Programs at IBHS.“From the roof to the foundation, FORTIFIED Home allies are leading the way by making the homes where we live stronger, safer, and more durable.”A FORTIFIED roof includes the following enhancements:Enhanced Roof Deck AttachmentSealed Roof DeckLocked Down Roof EdgesImpact Resistant Shingles Rated by IBHSWind and Rain-Resistant Attic VentsHomes meeting the rigorous requirements of the FORTIFIED HomeTM -High Wind & Hail Roof Standards -may receive discounts on their homeowner's insurance premium. View the current discounts here.She says,“Whirlwind Roofing and Construction takes pride in making sure our customers' roof is protected with quality materials and craftsmanship. We approach every roofing project as if it were our own home. Offering the FORTIFIED Home program is another way we strive to make our community stronger and safer.”Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act Grant ProgramWhirlwind Roofing and Construction will continue to support the FORTIFIED Home program by participating as an approved roofing contractor for the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act grant program officially launched, March 3rd, 2025. The grant will cover up to $10,000 in costs for a FORTIFIED roof upgrade and will be paid directly to the contractor upon completion of the project and submission of required paperwork, including the FORTIFIED certificate from IBHS.The grant program is not a free roof program. The grant money helps to mitigate the cost of installing a FORTFIED roof. Homeowners will still need to pay the difference in cost to install the Class 4 roof and make any building improvements, such as proper decking, ventilation, fascia or chimney repairs, required by the FORTIFIED program. Resources such as a list of FAQ's, Homeowner's checklist, and how to apply are available at the OK Ready Strengthen Oklahoma Homes website.“Brooke and I are proud to be part of this important movement,” added co-owner Dave Laizure.“Our mission is to help homeowners protect what's priceless-and FORTIFIED gives us another powerful tool to do just that.”

Debra Laizure

Laizure Marketing & Public Relations

+1 918-277-1548

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

IBHS FORTIFIED Construction vs. Conventional Construction: Which House Would You Rather Live in?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.