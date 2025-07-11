North Carolina Enacts SB 118: A Bipartisan Victory For Veterans And Military Families

RALEIGH, N.C., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian endorses the enactment of North Carolina Senate Bill 118, the Military and Veteran Support Act, signed into law by Governor Josh Stein on July 9, 2025. This landmark legislation, effective October 1, 2025, introduces comprehensive reforms to support North Carolina's military service members, veterans, and their families.

Senate Bill 118, championed by Senators Michael Lazzara, Vickie Sawyer, and Warren Daniel, was shepherded through the legislative process with the pivotal leadership of Senate Judiciary Chairman Danny Britt and House Rules Chairman John Bell. Their dedication ensured the bill's passage with unanimous support in both chambers, reflecting a commendable bipartisan commitment to those who have served our nation.

Veterans Guardian worked with lawmakers to support this landmark legislation, modeled after laws passed in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, containing similar veteran protections.

Key Provisions of SB 118:



Regulation of Veterans' benefits services to protect against predatory practices.



Reduction of concealed handgun permit fees for honorably discharged Veterans, aligning with fees for retired law enforcement officers.



Expansion of educational access through modifications to the Scholarships for Children of Wartime Veterans program.

Authorization for sheriffs to send electronic notices regarding the expiration of concealed handgun permits.

"There is clearly a national trend to preserve the veterans' right to choose how they navigate the US Department of Veterans Affairs disability rating process, while at the same time ensuring bad actors do not take advantage of our Nation's heroes. The passage of SB 118 signifies North Carolina's unwavering support for its veterans and military families," said Brian Johnson, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs at Veterans Guardian. "We commend the collaborative efforts of the General Assembly and Governor Stein in enacting these vital reforms."

Furthermore, bills that are designed to deny veteran choice and outlaw their options have been defeated in over 15 states nationwide. "The US Congress has rejected bills that would limit veteran options and has advanced HR 3231, The CHOICE Act, which would codify what states like North Carolina have done. Unfortunately, there are some who want to keep veterans trapped in a broken system. Here at Veterans Guardian we are tirelessly advocating for veteran protections both at the state and federal level, while helping thousands of veterans each month obtain their well-deserved disability benefits," Johnson added.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a leading organization dedicated to advocating for the rights and VA disability benefits of military Veterans. Through legislative support and policy reform, Veterans Guardian strives to ensure that veterans receive the recognition and assistance they deserve.

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

