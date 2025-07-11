Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO) (the“Company”), the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the common stock of the Company on July 9, 2025. The dividend is payable on August 4, 2025, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2025. Robert T. Strong, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated,“After careful consideration, the Board decided to reduce the quarterly cash dividend as part of our continued efforts to enhance capital levels, strengthen liquidity, and allow for continued reinvestment in strategic initiatives to position the Company for long-term success. The Board remains focused on long-term profitability with a strong commitment to shareholder value.”

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc., a Financial Services Company, is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies. Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and conducts business through three regional offices located in the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia markets. Quaint Oak Bank's subsidiary companies include Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC and Oakmont Commercial, LLC, a specialty commercial real estate financing company. All companies are multi-state operations.

