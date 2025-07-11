Kimtron Installs A Hirad-ULTRATM, High-Capacity System For Cannabis Decontamination, Into A Major MSO

OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since late 2021, Kimtron has been supplying best-in-class decontamination systems to the cannabis industry and has recently begun shipping the HiRad-ULTRA, the highest-capacity cannabis decontamination system on the market, designed for MSOs and other high-volume producers. The system accommodates 55– 60 lbs. (24.95–27.22 kg) of flower per single load.Peter Cawley, Kimtron CEO states;“Leveraging off the ongoing success of our robust HiRad-6000 family of cannabis decontamination systems, which were designed for cultivators needing an entry level system that can be field-expandable to grow with the operation, the HiRad-ULTRATM was developed specifically for cultivators needing greater throughput and capacity without the need to load and unload the system throughout the workday continually."“The industry is discovering the superior reliability of Kimtron equipment, which is directly related to the industrial-strength components produced right here in our US-based facility since 1994. Nothing has proven more reliable, and no competitive equipment rivals Kimtron's warranty or low cost of ownership. Moreover, at over 260lbs of product processed in 24 hours, it's also the fastest unit available."“We're especially pleased with this installation as it represents our winning a primary account from a competitor.”David Somoroff, Kimtron VP of Marketing, states,“The industry now realizes that the most effective means of mitigating pathogens in cannabis, while leaving the product virtually unscathed, is through x-ray – packets of light energy that completely penetrate the product and leave no residue behind.”“One of the key metrics we use to measure our success is customer satisfaction, and I'm proud to say Kimtron enjoys a reputation for 100% customer satisfaction – easy to say but very difficult to deliver on”.About the CompanyKimtron Inc. was formed in 1991 and is an ISO-9001 certified design and manufacturing firm of patented, proprietary X-ray systems and components. The company serves hundreds of customers in a variety of industries including Medical Research, Aerospace, Metal Casting, Defense, and Homeland Security. Kimtron enjoys a reputation for producing world-class products and delivering unrivaled after-sale service. Kimtron is 100% American owned and produces all systems and components in the USA.For further information please contact:...Kimtron Inc.115 Hurley Rd.Bldg. # 6Oxford, CT 06478203-262-3361Peter CawleyKimtron Inc.+1 203-262-3361email us here

