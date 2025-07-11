Aon Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
DUBLIN, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON ), a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce second quarter results on Friday, July 25, 2025, in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Aon's President and CEO Greg Case and CFO Edmund Reese will also host a conference call at 7:30 am CT on Friday, July 25, 2025, which will be broadcast live through Aon's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" ao . A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will also be available on Aon's Investor Relations website.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
