NFT Limited Announces Filing Of The 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

NFT Limited ("MI" or the"Company") (NYSE: MI) today announced that on April 30, 2025, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the"Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the"SEC").

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on the Company's website at . In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC.

About NFT Limited

NFT Limited (formerly known as Takung Art Co Ltd.) operates an online electronic platform () for offering and trading of digital artwork. Through its platform, the Company allows artists/art dealers/owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors. It generates revenue in the form of services in connection with the offering and trading of artwork on its platform, primarily consisting of listing fees, trading commissions, and management fees. Please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Securities Act, including but not limited to our expectations of future financial performance, business strategy or business. These statements constitute forecasts, prospects and forward-looking statements and are not performance guarantees. NFT warns that forward-looking statements are subject to many assumptions, risks and uncertainties that will change over time. Forward looking statements may be identified by words such as "may", "can", "should", "will", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "predict", "believe", "seek", "target", "Outlook" or similar words.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by NFT in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Contact

Investor Relations

...

