Unity Home Service LLC Announces Expansion, Increased Availability Of Year-Round Chimney Safety And Air Quality Services In Houston

Houston, TX, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Home Service LLC , a rising name in residential maintenance, today announced that they are expanding services to focus on year-round chimney safety and indoor air quality services across Greater Houston. The increase in services comes as a result of the steep increase in demand for chimney cleaning and air quality services throughout the Greater Houston area. Marking its first anniversary, the company is scaling operations via headcount, staff, and support operators to meet growing demand for reliable, affordable home safety solutions-including chimney cleaning, leak prevention, and air duct sanitization-designed to help homeowners protect their families and improve home efficiency throughout all seasons.









Unity Home Service LLC

Unity Home Service's reputation is quickly rising among Houston homeowners searching online for reliable“chimney sweep near me,”“chimney repair in Houston,” or“chimney cleaning experts.” Offering free estimates and a $99 basic chimney cleaning and inspection package, the company sets a new standard for value and reliability.

Local Expertise with Deep Community Roots

With a physical service base at 10101 Fondren Rd Ste. 446, Houston, TX 77096 , Unity Home Service LLC provides in-person consultations and services across the metro area. The company's location and verified business presence on Google Maps help it rank highly for key local searches like:



Chimney services near Houston

Fireplace cleaning Houston

Chimney leak repair Houston

Air duct cleaning Southwest Houston Chimney cap replacement Houston



This locally optimized presence supports the company's commitment to fast, professional service throughout Harris County and surrounding areas.

Professional, Affordable, and Fully Transparent

Unity Home Service's pricing and quality make it a standout in the home service industry. Every service starts with a free estimate , allowing homeowners to understand exactly what they need without upfront pressure. For routine maintenance, the company offers a $99 Basic Cleaning & Inspection , a top choice for proactive homeowners looking to protect their families from fire hazards, indoor air pollution, and energy inefficiencies.

Services include:



Chimney cleaning and maintenance

Chimney repair and leak detection

Chimney cap and liner installation

Fireplace cleaning and inspections Air duct cleaning and sanitization

“We're not here to upcharge homeowners we're here to protect their homes,” says a Unity Home Service representative.“Our goal is to offer high-quality, trustworthy service without the games or gimmicks.”

Targeting High-Intent, Local Search Traffic

Unity Home Service is also taking an innovative approach to online visibility. Rather than targeting the most competitive national terms, the company focuses on long-tail keywords that match real homeowner search intent in the Houston area. Examples include:



“chimney cap replacement in Houston TX”

“fireplace inspection for winter preparation Houston”

“chimney sweep near me Southwest Houston” “chimney leak repair specialist in Houston area”

These targeted SEO strategies position the business for strong performance on both Google search and Google Maps, where service-based businesses often receive over 70% of their organic local traffic.

Customer Trust Built Through Reviews and Results

Unity Home Service maintains a growing presence of five-star reviews across Google and other platforms, reflecting the team's dedication to craftsmanship and transparency. With an expanding portfolio of satisfied homeowners, the business continues to build authority and trust, two essential components for top ranking in local and organic search.

A Foundation for Scalable Growth

Though newly established in 2024, Unity Home Service's staff brings years of field experience to every project. The company's streamlined processes, competitive pricing, and focus on customer satisfaction have already fueled its momentum and leadership plans to expand its service fleet and technician team in the coming year.

About Unity Home Service LLC

Unity Home Service LLC is a Houston-based residential service provider specializing in chimney sweep and repair, air duct cleaning, and related home safety maintenance. With a foundation in integrity, affordability, and expertise, the company is committed to helping homeowners protect their property, improve air quality, and enjoy peace of mind year-round.

To request a free estimate or learn more about seasonal maintenance promotions, visit or contact the team at 713-352-0081 .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dani Eli

Unity Home Service LLC

713-352-0081

...

10101 Fondren Rd Ste. 446, Houston, TX 77096













Unity Home Service at work