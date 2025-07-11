Horizontreatment Tackles Rising Adderall Addiction In Michigan With Innovative Alternative Therapies

New program at Horizon Treatment Centers offers holistic OTC alternatives and personalized care to help those looking to break free from Adderall dependence.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Adderall misuse and addiction continue to escalate across the United States, Horizon Treatment Center in Southfield, Michigan is stepping forward with a groundbreaking approach that offers hope to individuals seeking recovery without relying on stimulant medications. The organization has announced the launch of a comprehensive program focused on alternative therapies designed to help individuals overcome Adderall addiction and reclaim their lives.“Adderall addiction isn't simply about the drug itself-it's often a symptom of deeper struggles like chronic stress, trauma, or untreated mental health issues,” said Jane Park, Executive Director of Horizon Treatment Center.“At Horizon, we believe recovery should empower people to live healthy, balanced lives without trading one dependency for another. Our new program does exactly that.”Adderall, commonly prescribed for ADHD, has become increasingly misused among students, young professionals, and even adults seeking enhanced concentration and productivity. However, long-term misuse can lead to serious physical and mental health consequences, including cardiovascular issues, anxiety, depression, and psychosis. Many individuals find themselves caught in a cycle of dependence that can be difficult to escape alone.A New Path Forward: Non-Medication-Based SolutionsUnlike traditional treatment approaches that may substitute one medication for another, Horizon's new program emphasizes a holistic and personalized path to recovery. Key components of the program include:Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Motivational Interviewing, helping clients address underlying thought patterns and build effective coping strategies.Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT), teaching families how to support their loved one's recovery and reinforce positive changes in daily life.Mind–body wellness practices, including mindfulness training, yoga, meditation, and stress reduction techniques, supporting emotional regulation and focus without stimulant medications.Peer support networks, providing clients with community connections and encouragement from others who understand the journey toward recovery.The program is available through outpatient services, offering flexible scheduling to accommodate work, school, or family responsibilities. Telehealth options are also available, extending Horizon's reach to individuals across the United States who may face transportation or accessibility challenges.Addressing a Growing Problem in Southfield and BeyondRecent trends show a significant rise in prescription stimulant misuse in Michigan, mirroring national patterns. Horizon Treatment Center recognizes the urgency of addressing this issue with solutions that are both effective and sustainable.“Our team is deeply committed to helping individuals break free from Adderall addiction without relying solely on medication-based interventions,” Park explained.“We focus on treating the whole person-mind, body, and spirit-to build lasting recovery and healthier communities.”Horizon's clinicians emphasize trauma-informed care, recognizing that many individuals struggling with stimulant addiction have histories of trauma or co-occurring mental health conditions. Through individualized treatment plans, clients receive compassionate care tailored to their unique needs.Accessibility and Community FocusHorizon Treatment Center accepts referrals from medical professionals, family members, or individuals seeking help on their own. Most major insurance plans are accepted, and sliding-scale options are available to ensure treatment remains accessible.In addition to clinical services, Horizon is committed to community education and outreach. The organization plans a series of free informational webinars aimed at raising awareness about Adderall misuse and available recovery resources.Individuals or families looking for help with Adderall addiction are encouraged to learn more about Horizon's specialized services at adderall-addiction-treatment/ or visit the organization's homepage at .

