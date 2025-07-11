Conocophillips' Frederic Phipps Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Amid Equatorial Guinea Expansion

Frederic Phipps, President: Equatorial Guinea at global exploration and production company ConocoPhillips, has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference as a speaker. Taking place September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Cape Town, the event is the premier meeting place for the continent's oil, gas and broader energy sectors. With various stages of oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in Equatorial Guinea, ConocoPhillips is an instrumental player in the country. As such, Phipps is well-positioned to discuss strategies for enhancing LNG production and exports at a time when Equatorial Guinea is consolidating its position as a major gas hub.

Aligned with a goal to expand its global portfolio, ConocoPhillips has committed to positioning itself as a key player in Equatorial Guinea's gas market. The company transported its inaugural LNG cargo from the country in June 2025. The ConocoPhillips-marketed cargo was loaded from the country's EG LNG terminal at the Punta Europa facility on June 9, forming part of the broader Gas Mega Hub initiative – which seeks to leverage existing infrastructure to create a regional gas industry. During AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Phipps is expected to share insights into ConocoPhillips' strategy in Equatorial Guinea, from LNG production to exploration plans to future exports and investments.

ConocoPhillips plays an instrumental part in developing and producing oil and gas resources in Equatorial Guinea. The country operates in both the Alba and Block D production sharing contracts that form the Alba Unit, located offshore Equatorial Guinea. In 2024, the company further enhanced its presence in Equatorial Guinea with the acquisition of independent oil and gas company Marathon Oil. The acquisition – which saw Marathon Oil become a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips – adds to the company's deep, durable and diverse portfolio. Marathon Oil supports the development of the country's Gas Mega Hub, with a five-year agreement in place with natural resource company Glencore for its equity natural gas from the Alba field. The agreement optimizes gas operations by redirecting partial volumes from the methanol plant to the LNG facility. The first LNG cargo represents a key step forward in this agreement.

ConocoPhillips operations in Equatorial Guinea form part of a global strategy which seeks to position the company as a key player in Africa's energy landscape. Beyond West Africa, the company is strengthening its presence in North Africa, with key investments in Libya. As a long-term partner in the country, ConocoPhillips is targeting increased production through upgrades to existing facilities and investments in underdeveloped reserves. Currently, the company has been gradually increasing production at the Waha concession, which presently produces around 375,000 barrels per day (bpd). Targeting between 600,000 and 700,000 bpd, ConocoPhillips is leveraging collaborations, new workover programs and pipeline integrity to bolster output.

As the company seeks to strengthen its footprint in North and West Africa, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 offers a vital platform for enhanced collaboration and industry engagement. Uniting stakeholders from both the global and African energy landscapes, the event seeks to drive investment into African energy by providing a platform for engagement and dealmaking. Phipps' participation underscores ConocoPhillips' commitment to investing in oil and gas production in Africa and is poised to unlock new opportunities for industry growth in Africa.

“ConocoPhillips continues to play a major role in increasing African oil and gas production. Through strategic investments in Libya and an expanded presence in Equatorial Guinea, the company is creating greater value from the continent's oil and gas resources. Looking ahead, these investments are expected to fuel the next era of industry development as Africa seeks to make energy poverty history through accelerated hydrocarbon production,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

