Earthquake Tremors Shake Delhi-NCR For Second Day In A Row, Epicentre In Haryana

Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, the second such jolt in two days. National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana at 7.49 pm on Friday, following which the tremors were felt across Delhi and NCR.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, causing strong vibrations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but the repeated tremors have raised concerns among residents and authorities.

Earthquake tremors in Delhi on Thursday

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Haryana's Jhajjhar district on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

Earthquake aftershocks

After an earthquake, smaller tremors known as aftershocks are quite common and may continue for several days. These are usually weaker than the main quake. According to experts, aftershocks are actually reassuring in most cases, as they show that the built-up tectonic stress is being released slowly. This reduces the chances of a stronger, more damaging earthquake occurring in the near future.

Delhi citizens on earthquake tremors

People in Delhi reacted on the frequent earthquake tremors in the city and raised concerns over precautions. A person, named Arjun, in the National capital spoke to ANI said, "I felt earthquake tremors. I don't fear death, but we can't do much in case of natural disasters. We can only take precautions."

