'Earthquake In Delhi?' Curious Netizens Flock To X, Ask 'Permanent Hai Kya?'
The tremors left residents frightened, with several taking to social media to express their feelings.Here are some of the reactions:
Yesterday morning, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit near Jhajjar, causing tremors to be felt across the Delhi-NCR region. The epicentre was three kilometres northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.
Apart from Jhajjar, strong tremors on Thursday were also felt in neighbouring districts such as Rohtak and Gurugram, as well as in Panipat, Hisar, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Noida, and Meerut.
The national capital falls under Seismic Zone IV, making it prone to earthquakes. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, this zone experiences moderate to strong seismic activity, with earthquakes typically ranging between magnitudes 5 and 6, and occasionally reaching 7 to 8. However, seismic zoning is an ongoing process and may change over time.
