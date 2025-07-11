Can You Stop A Ball From Falling Into A Gorge While Playing Cricket? These Kashmiri Boys Can
Take, for example, Kashmir's Sohil Naseer and his friends. Sohil, who has over 12,000 followers on Instagram, regularly shares videos of their cricket matches on the platform. Some of these clips have gone viral, showing the group's clever way of preventing the ball from falling into a gorge while playing on a hilltop.
In the now-viral video, the group ties a light rope to the cricket ball, securing the other end to a stone. This simple yet effective method ensures that even when a powerful shot is played, the ball does not fall into the valley below.You can watch the video HERE
The video has gained huge attention on social media, gathering numerous likes and comments. Here's how people reacted online:
One user wrote:“He has literally set the entire field for fielding.”
Another commented:“Technology x classic shots.”
A third user said:“Which ball is this, mate? Tell me where I can find it.”
A fourth added:“Good talent.”
In a similar incident, back in May this year, a video of a two-year-old boy playing cricket took the internet by storm, winning millions of hearts online. Shared on Instagram, the clip showed the little boy holding a tiny cricket bat as a crowd watched in anticipation.
