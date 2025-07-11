PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits At 16Th Rozgar Mela On July 12

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in government departments on Saturday, July 12, at 11 a.m. as part of the 16th Rozgar Mela, which aims to create employment. He will address the new appointees via video conferencing.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote,“We are determined to enhance the participation of young friends in building a developed and self-reliant India. In this series, tomorrow, July 12, at 11 am, I will participate in another employment fair through video conferencing, where thousands of youths will be handed appointment letters.”

The 16th Rozgar Mela will be conducted at 47 locations across the country. Recruitments are taking place across central government ministries and Departments. The new recruits are expected to join the Ministry of Railways , the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour & Employment, and other departments and ministries.

Rozgar Mela is a half-day event where employers and job seekers come together to apply for and interview for positions. This employment approach aims to establish quick connections between job seekers and employers, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement earlier.

More than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country, it added.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC ) partners with Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs) to bring private companies to the event. It mainly targets young people aged between 18 to 35 with a range of academic qualifications, including those who have completed 8th, 10th, and 12th grades, as well as ITI, Diploma, and Graduate degrees. Rozgar Mela also includes trained and certified candidates who follow the standards of the National Skills Qualifications Framework.