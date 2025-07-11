PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits At 16Th Rozgar Mela On July 12
In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote,“We are determined to enhance the participation of young friends in building a developed and self-reliant India. In this series, tomorrow, July 12, at 11 am, I will participate in another employment fair through video conferencing, where thousands of youths will be handed appointment letters.”
Also Read | Modi best leader for India, US ties: Mary Millben hits out at Zohran Mamdani 16th Rozgar Mela
The 16th Rozgar Mela will be conducted at 47 locations across the country. Recruitments are taking place across central government ministries and Departments. The new recruits are expected to join the Ministry of Railways , the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour & Employment, and other departments and ministries.
Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat says leaders should step aside at 75, sparks speculation About Rozgar Mela
Rozgar Mela is a half-day event where employers and job seekers come together to apply for and interview for positions. This employment approach aims to establish quick connections between job seekers and employers, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement earlier.
More than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country, it added.
Also Read | Congress demands PM Modi's response to Trump's claims on India-Pak ceasefire
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC ) partners with Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs) to bring private companies to the event. It mainly targets young people aged between 18 to 35 with a range of academic qualifications, including those who have completed 8th, 10th, and 12th grades, as well as ITI, Diploma, and Graduate degrees. Rozgar Mela also includes trained and certified candidates who follow the standards of the National Skills Qualifications Framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment