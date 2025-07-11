Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun Mining Inc.


2025-07-11 03:10:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:45 AM EST - Euro Sun Mining Inc. : Has entered into a pre-development facility agreement dated July 10, 2025 with Trafigura Pte Ltd., pursuant to which the Lender has made available a facility of up to US$2.5m. The Company intends to draw down from the Facility for general corporate purposes while it negotiates the definitive agreement for the copper concentrates prepayment facility of up to US$200m previously referenced in the June 20 Release. Euro Sun Mining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.16.

MENAFN11072025000212011056ID1109790335

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search