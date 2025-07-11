403
Euro Sun Mining Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:45 AM EST - Euro Sun Mining Inc. : Has entered into a pre-development facility agreement dated July 10, 2025 with Trafigura Pte Ltd., pursuant to which the Lender has made available a facility of up to US$2.5m. The Company intends to draw down from the Facility for general corporate purposes while it negotiates the definitive agreement for the copper concentrates prepayment facility of up to US$200m previously referenced in the June 20 Release. Euro Sun Mining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.16.
