Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Boreal Gold Inc. Hires VLP For Market-Making Services


2025-07-11 03:09:05
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Boreal Gold Inc (CSE: BGLD) (" Boreal " or the " Company ") announces that subject to regulatory approval, has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP) to execute its market-making services to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company.

The market-making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and other applicable laws. For its services, the company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 3 months. Following the initial term of 3 months, this agreement will automatically renew for successive additional 1-month terms, until otherwise terminated by either party after the initial term of three months. The company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making services are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE and TSX-V-listed issuers.

About Boreal Gold Inc

Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

MENAFN11072025004218003983ID1109790311

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search