Boreal Gold Inc. Hires VLP For Market-Making Services
The market-making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and other applicable laws. For its services, the company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 3 months. Following the initial term of 3 months, this agreement will automatically renew for successive additional 1-month terms, until otherwise terminated by either party after the initial term of three months. The company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making services are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.
VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE and TSX-V-listed issuers.
About Boreal Gold Inc
Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
