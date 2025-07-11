Defense Forces Stopped Assault Of Russian Armored Vehicles In Lyman Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram and published a video.

Reconnaissance from the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade spotted a column of enemy armored vehicles-a tank with a mine-clearing blade, followed by two infantry fighting vehicles.

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion directed a cumulative charge from a strike drone directly into the tank's driver's cab, stopping it.

The middle infantry fighting vehicle was taken out by a neighboring unit.

The last infantry fighting vehicle tried to drive around, but was also stopped by an FPV drone strike.

The operation ended with a second attack, which stopped the entire enemy column.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Russia, the Voronin Aviation Plant in Lukhovitsy and the Shypunov Instrument Design Bureau , which specializes in the manufacture of missiles for air defense, were hit.

Illustrative photo