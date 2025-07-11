Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Forces Stopped Assault Of Russian Armored Vehicles In Lyman Direction

Defense Forces Stopped Assault Of Russian Armored Vehicles In Lyman Direction


2025-07-11 03:07:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram and published a video.

Reconnaissance from the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade spotted a column of enemy armored vehicles-a tank with a mine-clearing blade, followed by two infantry fighting vehicles.

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion directed a cumulative charge from a strike drone directly into the tank's driver's cab, stopping it.

The middle infantry fighting vehicle was taken out by a neighboring unit.

Read also: War update: 150 clashes on frontline, intense fighting on Pokrovsk front

The last infantry fighting vehicle tried to drive around, but was also stopped by an FPV drone strike.

The operation ended with a second attack, which stopped the entire enemy column.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Russia, the Voronin Aviation Plant in Lukhovitsy and the Shypunov Instrument Design Bureau , which specializes in the manufacture of missiles for air defense, were hit.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN11072025000193011044ID1109790270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search