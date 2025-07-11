Defense Forces Stopped Assault Of Russian Armored Vehicles In Lyman Direction
Reconnaissance from the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade spotted a column of enemy armored vehicles-a tank with a mine-clearing blade, followed by two infantry fighting vehicles.
Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion directed a cumulative charge from a strike drone directly into the tank's driver's cab, stopping it.
The middle infantry fighting vehicle was taken out by a neighboring unit.Read also: War update: 150 clashes on frontline, intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
The last infantry fighting vehicle tried to drive around, but was also stopped by an FPV drone strike.
The operation ended with a second attack, which stopped the entire enemy column.
As reported by Ukrinform, in Russia, the Voronin Aviation Plant in Lukhovitsy and the Shypunov Instrument Design Bureau , which specializes in the manufacture of missiles for air defense, were hit.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment