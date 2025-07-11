Why Does It Take 7-15 Days To Make A Sample Garment?
1. Custom Fabric Printing (3-5 Days)
For custom print dresses , the design is first digitally printed onto high-quality fabric. This process includes color matching, test prints, and ensuring the pattern aligns perfectly with the garment's cut. Since each order features a unique design, this step cannot be rushed.
2. Sequin and Embellishment Application (2-4 Days)
Custom sequin jersey pieces require meticulous handwork. Sequins are either heat-transferred or individually sewn onto the fabric, depending on the design complexity. This step demands precision to ensure durability and aesthetic appeal.
3. Cutting & Sewing (2-3 Days)
After printing or embellishing, the fabric is carefully cut and stitched by skilled tailors. Since each piece is made to order, proper fitting and finishing take time.
4. Quality Check & Shipping (1-2 Days)
Before dispatch, every garment undergoes a thorough inspection for defects. Once approved, it is carefully packaged and shipped.
"We prioritize quality over speed," says Kanina. "Each custom piece is crafted with attention to detail, ensuring our customers receive a flawless product."
For those seeking personalized fashion, the 7-15 day wait is a small price to pay for a one-of-a-kind garment.
