Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enhancing Bolt Performance: Key Surface Treatment Technologies


2025-07-11 03:05:53
Bolts are critical components in mechanical systems, and their performance heavily depends on surface treatment technologies. Common methods include electroplated zinc , Dacromet/zinc flake coating, zinc-aluminum coatings (e.g., Geomet), and black phosphating.



Electroplated Zinc : Cost-effective with basic corrosion resistance, but requires strict hydrogen embrittlement control for high-strength bolts



Dacromet/Zinc Flake Coating : Offers superior corrosion resistance, no hydrogen embrittlement risk, and stable friction coefficients, making it ideal for automotive and heavy-duty applications.

Zinc-Aluminum Coatings : Environmentally friendly (chromium-free) with excellent salt spray resistance, increasingly used in high-performance fasteners

Black Phosphating : Provides outstanding lubrication, wear resistance, and anti-galling properties, often used for precise torque control in critical joints.

