Enshi Geocentric Valley Shines In New York's Times Square, Invites Global Adventurers To Become“Geocentric Warriors”

On July 11, 2025, Diewu Qingjiang · Enshi Geocentric Valley from Hubei, China, made a dazzling appearance on the giant screens of New York's Times Square, officially issuing a global invitation to recruit adventure enthusiasts as"Geocentric Warriors" - special adventure ambassadors who will uncover the secrets of this hidden natural wonder tucked away among towering mountains and deep canyons.







Enshi Geocentric Valley - A Natural Marvel to Amaze the World

This breathtaking destination is a spectacular natural wonder concealed in the depths of the earth - a living geological museum brimming with mystery and splendor. Sheer cliffs soar into the clouds, crystal-clear streams meander through the valley floor, and dramatic gorges interlace with rushing waters, forming an awe-inspiring landscape that leaves visitors speechless.

This year's adventure event will take place from July 19 to 20, 2025. The selected Geocentric Warriors will embark on an unforgettable expedition: hiking deep into the valley to touch the icy underground rivers; crossing a glass suspension bridge suspended 170 meters above ground to feel the thrill of heights; walking along cliffside plank paths to admire the stunning vertical rock walls; riding a suspended aerial tram that dives into the heart of the valley; and drifting through hidden underground channels for a surreal rafting experience. Each challenge will test their courage and stamina, while showcasing nature's raw, untamed beauty.

Beyond exhilarating adventures, Enshi Geocentric Valley also offers rich cultural encounters. Warriors will savor local delicacies, stay in distinctive homestays, and immerse themselves in the region's vibrant ethnic minority culture. This unique blend of breathtaking landscapes and cultural depth promises an adventure that will be remembered for a lifetime.

This Times Square debut not only highlights the unmatched natural and cultural allure of Enshi Geocentric Valley, but also extends an open invitation to explorers across the globe. This summer, adventurers from all walks of life are invited to challenge themselves and discover this extraordinary land where nature's grandeur meets human heritage.

Gather the Brave. Venture to the Earth's Core. Your Adventure Awaits!