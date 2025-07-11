Score Cheap Bonnie Raitt 2025 Concert Tickets With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Seating Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



Legendary blues singer-songwriter and slide guitar icon Bonnie Raitt is hitting the road for her Live 2025 Tour, delivering soulful performances across the U.S. and beyond. Fans can score the cheapest tickets for this must-see tour at CapitalCityTickets, with prices starting as low as $26.96 for select shows. Use the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout to save an additional 10% on already discounted tickets. This guide provides everything you need to secure affordable tickets, the complete 2025 tour schedule, Bonnie Raitt's top singles, and tips for an unforgettable concert experience.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Bonnie Raitt 2025 Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic Bonnie Raitt concert tickets at competitive prices, often below face value. Here's why it's the best choice for fans:

Affordable Prices: Tickets start at $26.96 for select shows, offering significant savings compared to platforms like Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Exclusive Discount: Use promo code CITY10 for a 10% discount on all seating levels, from floor seats to balcony.

Secure Checkout: Enjoy a seamless, secure purchase process with instant e-ticket delivery or mobile entry options.

Wide Selection: Choose from front-row, mid-level, or budget-friendly seats using interactive seating charts.

Customer Support: Contact their toll-free line (1-855-514-5624) for assistance with your order.

With high demand for Bonnie Raitt's 2025 tour, featuring special guests like Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, securing tickets early is essential to avoid inflated resale prices, which can reach $1,500 on other platforms.

How to Score the Cheapest Bonnie Raitt 2025 Tickets

Follow these steps to secure the best deals on CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Search for“Bonnie Raitt 2025 Tour” in the concert section.

Select Your Show : Choose your preferred city and venue from the tour schedule below.

Pick Your Seats : Use interactive seating charts to select seats based on your budget and preference.

Apply Promo Code CITY10 : Enter CITY10 at checkout to instantly save 10% on your ticket price.

Complete Your Purchase : Finalize your order with secure payment options and receive e-tickets via email or instant download.

Act fast-ticket prices often rise closer to the concert date due to demand.

Bonnie Raitt 2025 Tour Dates

Bonnie Raitt's Live 2025 Tour kicks off on March 5 in Temecula, CA, and includes stops in intimate theaters and amphitheaters across North America and Europe, with special guests like Jimmie Vaughan, Roy Rogers, and Jon Cleary at select shows. Below is the confirmed tour schedule as of July 2025, with additional dates potentially added:

Aug 20 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester - Port Chester, NY

Aug 22 - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts - Bethel, NY

Aug 23 - Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center - Canandaigua, NY

Aug 26 - Mohegan Sun Arena - CT - Uncasville, CT

Aug 28 - Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME

Aug 30 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

Aug 31 - Tanglewood - Lenox, MA

Sep 3 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

Sep 5 - Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater - Chautauqua, NY

Sep 6 - The Rose Music Center at The Heights - Dayton, OH

Sep 9 - The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

Sep 12 - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Sep 13 - Fox Theatre - Detroit - Detroit, MI

Sep 16 - Riverside Theater - WI - Milwaukee, WI

Sep 17 - Cofrin Family Hall At Weidner Center For The Performing Arts - Green Bay, WI

Sep 19 - Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, WI

Sep 20 - The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater - Waite Park, MN

Sep 23 - The Astro Amphitheater - La Vista, NE

Sep 25 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Top Singles by Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt, a 13-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is renowned for her soulful voice, masterful slide guitar, and genre-blending mix of blues, R&B, rock, and pop. Her setlists often span her 50-year career, including hits from her breakthrough albums Nick of Time (1989) and Luck of the Draw (1991), as well as recent tracks from Just Like That... (2022). Here are her top singles fans can expect to hear on the 2025 tour:

“Something to Talk About” (1991): A Grammy-winning hit from Luck of the Draw, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, known for its catchy melody and playful lyrics.

“I Can't Make You Love Me” (1991): A heart-wrenching ballad from Luck of the Draw, reaching #18 on the Billboard Hot 100, widely regarded as one of the greatest love songs of all time.

“Love Sneakin' Up On You” (1994): A soulful track from Longing in Their Hearts, peaking at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100, showcasing Raitt's blues-rock energy.

“Just Like That” (2022): The title track from her latest album, earning Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best American Roots Song, a poignant storytelling piece.

“Made Up Mind” (2022): A top-three hit on the Americana Radio Singles Chart for 17 weeks, blending Raitt's signature slide guitar with modern Americana vibes.

“Angel From Montgomery” (1974): A fan-favorite cover of John Prine's classic from Streetlights, often a highlight of her live performances for its raw emotion.

“Nick of Time” (1989): The title track from her Grammy-winning album, a reflective anthem about life and love, peaking at #10 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Expect a setlist that balances these classics with newer tracks, delivered with Raitt's emotive vocals and unparalleled guitar skills, often accompanied by her world-class band.

Why You Can't Miss Bonnie Raitt's 2025 Tour

Bonnie Raitt's live performances are celebrated for their emotional depth, musical versatility, and intimate connection with audiences. A 2023 Vancouver concert review praised her ability to blend“heartbreakingly sad” ballads like“I Can't Make You Love Me” with“foot-stompin' barn burners” like her INXS cover“Need You Tonight.” Her 2025 tour, featuring special guest Jimmie Vaughan for select dates, promises a“good blues rockin'” experience, with duets and dynamic performances.

Raitt's shows are more than concerts-they're storytelling events where her soulful voice and slide guitar, ranked #54 on Rolling Stone's“250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” create lasting memories. Venues like the Capitol Theatre and Bethel Woods Center offer intimate settings, while amphitheaters like Maine Savings provide a vibrant outdoor vibe. Her recent Kennedy Center Honor and Grammy nominations for Just Like That... underscore her enduring impact.

Tips for an Unforgettable Concert Experience

Buy Early: Ticket prices increase closer to the show date. Secure tickets now on CapitalCityTickets to lock in the lowest prices.

Opt for Midweek Shows: Concerts like the August 26 Uncasville show may have lower prices due to reduced demand.

Check Venue Amenities: Venues like Bethel Woods allow picnics, enhancing the experience, while theaters like The Weidner offer premium acoustics.

Prepare for the Setlist: Stream Raitt's hits on Spotify or check recent setlists on Songkick to get ready for singalongs.

Avoid Resale Price Hikes: Resale tickets on platforms like StubHub can exceed $1,500 for premium seats. Stick with CapitalCityTickets for the best deals.

Conclusion: Grab Your Bonnie Raitt 2025 Tickets Today!

Don't miss the chance to see Bonnie Raitt live on her 2025 Live Tour, a celebration of her 50-year career blending blues, rock, and Americana. CapitalCityTickets offers the cheapest tickets, starting at $26.96, with an extra 10% off using promo code CITY10. From timeless hits like“Something to Talk About” to new Grammy-winning tracks like“Just Like That,” Raitt's performances promise an unforgettable night of music and storytelling. Secure your tickets now at CapitalCityTickets and join fans for a soul-stirring concert experience in 2025.

