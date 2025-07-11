403
China Coast Guard Expel Japanese Vessel After Approaching Disputed Islands
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A Japanese fishing vessel had been expelled after entering the territorial waters of Chiwei Yu islands in East China Sea, said China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Liu Dejun on Friday.
"The CCG has taken necessary control measures in accordance with the law, issued warnings and drove the vessel away after it illegally entered the waters on Wednesday," China News Agency (Xinhua) quoted Liu as saying.
Emphasizing that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, Liu urged the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in these waters.
"The CCG will continue to carry out law enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction to safeguard the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," Liu added. (end)
