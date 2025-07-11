403
Turkish Pres.: PKK Laying Down Arms Will Impact Positively On Regional Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, July 11 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that terrorism-free Turkiye would bring about positive results and help ensure lasting peace in the region. "May God grant us success on this path we walk for our nation's security, our people's peace, establishment of lasting peace in our region," Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying in a post on his X account.
He was commenting on the decision of a group of militant belonging to the outlowed Kurdistan Workers Party's (PKK) to lay down arms in northern Iraq.
Echoing Erdogan's statements, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote in a post on X that, "It is our nation's common hope that this auspicious development will evolve into a process that permanently eliminates terrorism." A group of 30 PKK militants, including 15 women, laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province, northern Iraq, earlier Friday nearly two months after PKK jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan called for dissolving the organization and ending the four-decade long secessionist war against the Turkish Republic. (end) aas
