Spring Health Commits $500,000 In Free Therapy For Communities Devastated By Flooding In Texas, North Carolina, And New Mexico

Expansion of Spring Health's Natural Disaster Program Offers Virtual Therapy and Recovery Resources for Those Impacted by the Floods, Including First Responders

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health , the leading global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today committed $500,000 in free mental health services for individuals impacted by the recent floods in Texas, North Carolina, and New Mexico. This pledge builds on the company's ongoing mission to support local communities through its Natural Disaster Mental Health Support Program. It offers real-time virtual therapy and recovery resources for displaced residents, first responders, and others facing heightened vulnerability during this time. Those affected are encouraged to apply through Spring Health's dedicated program page HERE .

"So many people are navigating the emotional impact of these floods while also trying to meet basic daily needs," said April Koh, CEO of Spring Health. "In moments like this, mental health care can feel out of reach but it shouldn't be. We created this program to make it easier for people to access support that's compassionate, timely, and tailored to what they're going through."

The program offers virtual therapy sessions with licensed clinicians, helping ensure access for those who may be displaced or facing barriers to in-person care.

This initiative is part of Spring Health's broader Natural Disaster Mental Health Support Program, first launched in January to support those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. The ongoing effort is designed to prioritize mental health during times of crisis and provide care when and where it's needed most.

Impacted individuals in Texas, North Carolina, and New Mexico can learn more and apply for services by visiting Spring Health's Flood Relief Mental Health Support Program page HERE .

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a complete global mental health solution for employers and health plans. By integrating products for members, providers, and customers, Spring Health uniquely delivers personalized care for every individual-ranging from digital tools and meditation to coaching, therapy, and medication-ensuring the right care at the right time. Certified by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute for demonstrating net savings for customers, Spring Health also equips global business leaders with intelligent technology, real-time insights, and clinical expertise to support diverse and evolving organizational needs.

Today, more than 20 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health. We're trusted by leading employers, health plans and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa, to drive cultural impact at scale. For more information, please visit .

