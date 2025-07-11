Call It Closed International Realty Announces Strategic Expansion Into Oklahoma, Appoints Rose Watson As State Broker

Rose Watson, newly appointed State Broker, leads Call It Closed International Realty's expansion into Oklahoma, bringing deep local expertise and a client-first approach to the Sooner State.

- Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEOLAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty , a rapidly expanding international brokerage renowned for its agent-centric model, today announced its official launch in the state of Oklahoma. This marks its 23rd state of operation, further solidifying the company's commitment to empowering real estate professionals nationwide.To spearhead its growth in the Sooner State, Call It Closed International Realty has appointed local real estate veteran Rose Watson as the State Broker for Oklahoma. Born and raised in the Broken Bow area and now a resident of Lawton, Rose brings a deep understanding of the local market and a heartfelt commitment to her clients. She is known for her dedication to making the often stressful process of buying or selling property a smooth and successful experience. Rose specializes in helping buyers find their dream homes and assisting investors in locating profitable vacation cabins or beautiful land for development. Her collaborative approach within the office ensures that solutions are always found to overcome hurdles and produce win-win transactions for all parties involved.Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty, expressed his enthusiasm for the new market entry: "I am incredibly excited to announce Call It Closed's arrival in Oklahoma. This expansion marks another critical step in our nationwide growth, and I'm absolutely confident our team will flourish under Rose Watson's exceptional leadership. Her deep local roots, client-first philosophy, and proven dedication to her community make her the undeniable choice to build our powerful presence here."Rose Watson, newly appointed State Broker for Oklahoma, shared her vision for the role: "Becoming a broker for Call It Closed in Oklahoma is a deeply meaningful step in my career. I am passionate about helping people navigate the complexities of real estate, whether they're finding their dream home or a profitable investment. Call It Closed's commitment to empowering agents through its 100% commission structure and robust support perfectly aligns with my belief that real estate professionals should be fully rewarded for their efforts. I'm honored to lead this charge in my home state and help our agents and clients achieve their goals."The opening of Oklahoma, with Rose Watson at the helm, underscores Call It Closed International Realty's strategic vision for continued national expansion-empowering agents with innovative tools, comprehensive support, and a clear pathway to sustained success.About Call It Closed International Realty:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

