ITS Announces $365 Million Expansion Project At Port Of Long Beach, Built With American Materials And Local Labor

When completed, the $365 million wharf fill-in project will enable ITS to dock two 18000 TEU vessels at once.

The current ITS terminal configuration shows a large middle gap that is no longer needed for ships. The $365 million expansion will fill this area.

International Transportation Service, LLC

- Kim Holtermand, ITS CEOLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International Transportation Service (ITS) is proud to announce the launch of the South Slip Fill Project, a transformative $365 million terminal expansion that will support some of the world's largest container ships and deliver long-term benefits to the local economy-all built with American materials and American labor.When completed in 2028, the larger ITS terminal at the Port of Long Beach will effectively increase cargo-handling capacity up to 50 percent and position ITS for long-term growth at one of the world's busiest ports.“This project strengthens America's supply chain by investing in infrastructure the right way-using local labor and U.S.-made materials,” said Kim Holtermand, Chief Executive Officer, ITS Long Beach.“We're not just preparing for the future-we're building it here, at home.”“ITS has been a powerful force for environmental stewardship in our green port by modernizing terminal operations and moving more cargo containers by rail. They've been great partners in our mission to lead green and we look forward to more great things to come,” said Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners President Bonnie Lowenthal.“Congratulations to the ITS team on this momentous occasion as we break ground to make ground.”“ITS' commitment to further greening its operations, increasing capacity and strengthening its ties to the Port of Long Beach is even stronger than it was nearly 20 years ago, when it became our first to sign a green lease,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero.“By 'building more America now,' ITS is also building more land for the Port of Long Beach while expanding capacity and driving efficiency on its terminal.”A key part of the project is a 560-foot extension of the existing quay (wharf). This critical upgrade, which begins with filling in a 19-acre“horseshoe” gap at the terminal, will allow ITS to simultaneously berth up to two 18,000 TEU container vessels, a major step forward in handling the next generation of ultra-large ships and increasing overall terminal throughput.Scheduled to begin in July 2025, the project will be delivered by the Dutra / Griffith Company Joint Venture, with a strong focus on domestic sourcing and regional job creation. The South Slip Fill Project will create more than three years of consistent employment for local workers, union trades, and small businesses.“ITS is committed to supporting local unions, contractors, and engineers, ensuring this investment stays in the community,” Holtermand said.“This project positions ITS and the Port of Long Beach to meet global shipping demands while keeping the economic and environmental benefits right here in the U.S.”The wharf expansion project is the latest in a series of upgrades at the ITS Long Beach terminal. Prior improvements includes the first on-dock rail system at the Port of Long Beach and the addition of five new electric ship-to-shore cranes capable of serving the largest container ships.Project Overview●Project Name: ITS South Slip Fill●Cost: $365,190,000●Timeline: July 2025 – December 2028●Contractor: Dutra / Griffith Co. (Joint Venture)●Key Benefits:o560-foot wharf extensionoAbility to service up to two 18,000 TEU vessels at once.oIncreased cargo-handling capacity and efficiencyoSupports long-term supply chain growth.oCreates local union jobs and economic opportunity.●American-Sourced MaterialsoRock sourced from Catalina Island, supporting local quarry operations.oDredged materials from Newport and POLB Harbor-beneficial reuse.oAmerican-made concrete pilings and structural materials, installed by local subcontractors.oAsphalt and other fill materials supplied by U.S. producers.##About ITSInternational Transportation Service, LLC is a leading marine container terminal operator at the Port of Long Beach in California providing container cargo handling and stevedoring services, dedicated to delivering reliable and efficient solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers. Committed to excellence, ITS leverages cutting-edge technology and a team of seasoned professionals to optimize operations, reduce turn times, and enhance overall supply chain efficiency. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and maintaining stringent standards for safety and compliance, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking dependable international transportation services. ITS is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner, minimizing environmental impact, promoting social responsibility, and ensuring economic viability.

