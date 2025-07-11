Gabon's Minister Of Universal Access To Water And Energy Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Amid Power Expansion

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 11, 2025/APO Group/ --

Philippe Tonangoye, Minister of Universal Access to Water and Energy of Gabon, will participate at the African energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3, 2025. His participation comes as Gabon implements an aggressive strategy to enhance access to water and energy, with strategic investments and partnerships in infrastructure, power and local businesses. His insights will support future investments as project developers, financiers and global partners convene in Cape Town to discuss strategies for making energy poverty history.

For Gabon, natural gas has emerged as a cornerstone of the country's petroleum and power development. The country aims to utilize its offshore resources to drive economic growth, leveraging investments in gas-to-power and floating power generation solutions to enhance energy access country-wide. The country's long-awaited Orinko gas-to-power plant is on track to start construction soon, with a Shareholders' Agreement signed in May 2025 to advance the project. The project is expected to play a vital role in expanding Gabonese power access, as it will boost the country's generation capacity by 50%. Developed by Orinko SPV - comprising the state-owned Gabon Power Company in partnership with Wärtsilä, Africa 50, FGIS and Melec PowerGen - the project will be constructed under a build-own-operate-transfer IPP model. Otinko will utilize offshore gas resources as feedstock to produce electricity, laying the foundation for greater generating capacity in Gabon. At present, gas power plants operated by independent oil and gas company Perenco account for 70% of the power in Libreville and 100% of the power in Port-Gentil. With the Orinko facility, Gabon will be well-positioned to significantly enhance access.

Beyond natural gas, Gabon is spearheading a pipeline of renewable energy developments, seeking to enhance access to both grid-connected and off-grid power in pursuit of universal access by 2030. The Orinko milestone follows the start of operations at energy company Karpowership's floating power plants in Gabon in February 2025. The plants provide electricity to the capital city of Libreville and other regions, thereby boosting the power grid while offering a clean source of power to underserves communities. Karpowership signed a contract in 2024 with Gabon to provide 250 MW of electricity to the country for a period of five years. The company has been supplying 25% of the country's total electricity via two powership situated at different locations. These solutions represent a flexible and scalable option for Gabon as it strives to enhance access to electricity through modernized infrastructure solutions. Meanwhile, Gabon is investing in new hydropower projects. Currently approximately half of the power consumed in the country is derived from hydro, largely from the Grand Poubara Hydroelectric Dam (160 MW) and Kinguele Aval Hydroelectric Dam (70 MW). However, to achieve its energy goals, much more investment is needed across the power market.

To further support project development, Gabon established a National Fund for Energy and Water (FNEE) in 2025, aimed at mobilizing capital for energy and water projects. The FNEE will address power outages by implementing short-term measures, driving key infrastructure investments and boosting regional energy cooperation. The fund also seeks to revive delayed power projects, including the 125 MW Owendo thermal power station – planned for 2027 -, the Ngoulmendjim and L'impératrice Eugénie hydroelectric plants. The fund falls under the country's broader National Development Plan for Transition, with the three projects alone requiring an estimated $453 million to develop. This highlights a strategic opportunity for investors and projects developers seeking to make impactful investments in Africa.

“Gabon's strategy to achieve universal access to electricity is expected to unlock a wealth of economic and development opportunities for the country. By utilizing a variety of different power generation solutions – from gas-to-power to floating facilities to hydroelectric projects and renewables – the country is diversifying and strengthening its portfolio of power facilities. This approach not only creates greater opportunities for energy access but opens up the market to a variety of investors and project developers,” states Ore Onagbesan, Program Director, AEW: Invest in African Energies.

