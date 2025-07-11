Stonewell® Bookkeeping Expands To Houston And Oklahoma City Under Leadership Of Franchisee Cathy Silhan

Stonewell® Bookkeeping welcomes new franchisee Cathy Silhan, bringing high-impact bookkeeping to Houston and Oklahoma City entrepreneurs.

- Cathy SilhanHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold new chapter for local entrepreneurship, Cathy Silhan, a devoted financial professional with a heart for small business, is officially launching her StonewellBookkeeping franchises in Houston , Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Known for her deep sense of community and passion for helping entrepreneurs thrive, Cathy is poised to become a vital resource for local business owners seeking clarity, confidence, and long-term success.This is more than just a franchise opening. It marks the beginning of Cathy's mission to transform how local businesses view their books, manage their cash flow, and prepare for growth. With StonewellBookkeeping's trusted framework now in her hands, Cathy brings a deeply personal approach that reflects the values and aspirations of the people she serves.A Personal Message from Cathy“Hi Houston Small Business Community,My name is Cathy Silhan and I'm a local bookkeeper here in Houston who truly believes in the power of small businesses to shape our communities. I started my business because I saw so many amazing entrepreneurs with big dreams-but without the financial tools or support to help those dreams grow.My mission is simple: to help business owners feel confident about their finances and build something that lasts. I don't just focus on the numbers-I focus on the people behind them. Through bookkeeping and financial education, I work side-by-side with business owners to create stability, clarity, and a plan for the future.Houston is full of hard-working, passionate people, and I'm so proud to be part of this community. I'm looking forward to connecting, collaborating, and supporting each other as we all grow.”Cathy's story is one of grit, heart, and a drive to serve. Her background in bookkeeping spans years of helping small businesses not only stay afloat but understand the numbers that shape their futures. In launching her two franchise locations, she brings that same commitment to two vibrant markets filled with entrepreneurs who share her belief that business is personal.What sets Cathy apart isn't just her experience-it's her approach. She doesn't treat financial records like numbers in a spreadsheet. She sees them as a story: a reflection of the effort, sacrifice, and dreams behind every invoice and transaction.That's why local business owners can expect more than bookkeeping. They can expect a partner. Someone who listens, who understands the late nights and early mornings, and who knows how vital it is to have someone in your corner when tax season hits or when cash flow runs tight.With her new Houston and Oklahoma City franchises, Cathy will be offering:Monthly bookkeepingPayroll setup and processingTax-ready financial reportsSales tax tracking and filingBank reconciliation and expense categorizationBudget planning and forecastingCash flow analysisSoftware setup and training (QuickBooks, Xero, and more)Virtual CFO support1099 and W-2 documentationYear-end financial organizationWhether it's a solo entrepreneur, a growing retail store, or a service provider with multiple employees, Cathy is ready to provide support that feels human and solutions that drive results.Why Cathy Chose BookkeepingCathy didn't just choose bookkeeping as a career-it called to her. After years of working in business environments where she witnessed small companies struggle with finances simply due to a lack of guidance, she decided to do something about it. She left the corporate hustle behind and leaned into her purpose: helping everyday entrepreneurs succeed.She knows that when a business fails, it's not just numbers that collapse. It's dreams. Families. Communities. And Cathy is determined to do her part to prevent that by giving business owners the structure, insights, and clarity they need to build with confidence.Deep Roots in Houston and OKCHaving lived in Houston for many years, Cathy has watched the city blossom into a powerhouse of small business innovation. From food trucks to tech startups to neighborhood salons, Houston thrives on the work of bold individuals chasing something bigger. Cathy is here to support them.In Oklahoma City, she sees the same grit and potential. Her decision to open a second franchise there wasn't just about business-it was about believing in people. She's excited to get to know the OKC community, become a trusted advisor, and show business owners that they don't have to do it alone.Her Philosophy: Empowerment Through EducationCathy believes education is the ultimate tool for empowerment. That's why part of her franchise model includes:Offering complimentary discovery calls to business ownersBreaking down complex financial reports in plain languageTeaching clients how to interpret their numbers and make data-driven decisionsHosting educational webinars and small-group training sessionsProviding regular check-ins to ensure financial progressFor Cathy, success isn't measured just by revenue-it's measured by the confidence her clients gain.Looking AheadAs Cathy launches these two new franchise locations, she sees this as the start of something bigger. Her long-term goal is to help hundreds of local entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses, create jobs, and feel proud of the financial foundations they've built.And she won't stop at numbers. Cathy plans to partner with local networking groups, nonprofit accelerators, and small business development centers to extend her impact. Whether you're just getting started or trying to scale, Cathy wants to be the person you call when you need real support.What Clients Can ExpectWhen you work with Cathy Silhan, expect a relationship-not a transaction. Her process is thoughtful, thorough, and tailored to your goals. She believes in:Keeping things simpleBeing transparent with pricingCommunicating consistentlyShowing up when it mattersCelebrating wins with her clientsWhether it's organizing months of backlogged receipts or helping plan for your next big hire, Cathy will be there with insight and empathy.A New Standard for Local Financial ServicesCathy's launch represents a new era for local bookkeeping-one where service is personal, the work is meaningful, and every client is treated like family.Her franchises aren't just new locations-they're anchors of support in communities that deserve world-class service with a hometown heart.Connect with CathyTo schedule a free consultation, learn more about the services offered, or simply say hello, visit:hirestonewellIf you're in Houston or Oklahoma City and looking for a bookkeeper who truly gets what you're building, Cathy Silhan is ready to support your journey-with precision, compassion, and the full strength of the StonewellBookkeeping name behind her.Press Contact:Stonewell Bookkeeping PR TeamEmail: ...hone: (555) 555-5555

Gloria

Randolph

+1 877-384-8572

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.