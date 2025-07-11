CAHME Announces The Reaccreditation Of The Concordia University Irvine, Master Of Healthcare Administration (MHA)

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

The CAHME Board of Directors approved the re-accreditation of Concordia University Irvine's MHA program.

- Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the re-accreditation of Concordia University Irvine 's MHA program for an eight-year term.

“This accreditation is a testament to our school's commitment to academic excellence and our mission to prepare future leaders in healthcare,” said Dr. Terry Olson, Dean of the School of Health and Human Sciences at Concordia University Irvine.“It affirms our dedication to advancing high-quality, values-based education that addresses the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.”

Concordia's Master of Healthcare Administration is a 2-year, 40-unit degree program that focuses on the management of healthcare institutions. The core competencies of the MHA are modeled after the industry-identified competencies deemed necessary for the successful management of a health service organization. The program prepares students for multiple careers paths including management of health systems, hospitals, clinics, and emergency services.

“Earning CAHME accreditation underscores the strength of our MHA program and our commitment to preparing early careerists to serve as ethical, effective, and forward-thinking leaders in healthcare,” said Dr. Cathi Sinardi, Program Director of the Master of Healthcare Administration at Concordia.“This milestone showcases the collaborative efforts of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and advisory board members, and demonstrates our ongoing pursuit of continuous quality improvement.”

Concordia's Provost, Dr. Scott Ashmon also noted the importance of the CAHME accreditation, commenting: "Concordia University Irvine's mission to develop 'wise, honorable, and cultivated citizens to serve society and the church' is best tested by expert, external review. CAHME's re-accreditation of Concordia's MHA program shows that we are meeting this mark in educating healthcare managers.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 160 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme .

About Concordia University Irvine

Concordia University Irvine, a private, non-profit, Lutheran Christian university, is proud to be one of the founding institutions of higher education in Irvine, CA. For nearly 50 years, we have prepared“wise, honorable, and cultivated citizens to serve the church and society.” Today, we educate approximately 5,000 students annually as a comprehensive university, offering more than 60 degrees and awarding bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees through our on-campus and online programs, and our alumni network has grown to over 30,000 worldwide. U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Concordia as a top-ranked university for Social Mobility, and we are now federally designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution. Concordia is also the only NCAA Division II school in Orange County. Learn more about our mission, values, community, and heritage.

Media Contacts

Media Contacts

Orange County Business Journal: Kevin Costelloe: ...

Dana Alexander

CAHME

+1 301-298-1820 ext. 6

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.